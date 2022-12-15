Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What are movie theaters for? An industry deeply wounded by the covid-19 pandemic and the rise of streaming services might die without an answer. Director Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Cruise argue that only theaters can show films as their creators intended. AMC Theaters spent $25 million to have Nicole Kidman promote cinema as community. Now director James Cameron suggests a different answer: Movie theaters are for three-dimensional alien battle whales.

To be fair, not all movies can be “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is powered both by gobs of money and Cameron’s flair. Even so, the film clarifies the unique value of the cinematic experience: Movie theaters are for showing us things we’ve never seen before, in ways we’ve never seen them.

The great innovators have always known this. Buster Keaton did his train stunts in “The General,” so Tom Cruise could hang off the side of a plane. David O. Selznick and Steven Spielberg let viewers time-travel to the Union siege of Atlanta and the Allied landing at Omaha Beach. George Lucas transported viewers not just back through a fictional timeline but to “a galaxy far, far away.”

Advertisement

Genres like science fiction, fantasy and superhero stories have a leg up on the “things we’ve never seen before” part of the theatrical mission. Humans don’t coexist with giant blue aliens; we don’t stride around other planets in enormous robotic exosuits; and we don’t hunt hyper-intelligent whales in submarines designed to move like crabs.

Follow Alyssa Rosenberg 's opinions Follow

But novelty is nothing without superior execution and innovation.

“You’ll believe a man can fly” was a compelling tagline for Richard Donner’s 1978 “Superman” because, well, Kryptonians don’t walk among us. The film paid off on that promise by combining the use of sets and models, sophisticated wire-flying work and new inventions in camera technology. In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron’s craft and care make it possible for audiences to believe hundreds of impossible things over the course of three-plus hours.

Advertisement

The movie’s plot is an unexpectedly appealing fusion of a cowboys-and-Indians tale from the perspective of the Indians with an episode of “Whale Wars,” plus a '50s-era “Father Knows Best”-style sitcom filtered through a futurist feminist tract on reproductive technology and chosen family.

It works because Cameron and his collaborators have thought through details as ostensibly minor as the fluid transition of seafaring aliens who go from walking on land to diving into the water — where they mount giant flying-fish. The filmmakers make the effort to imagine how a futuristic whaling operation might do its bloody work. And imagination pushes technology, as it has from cinema’s earliest days. “Avatar: The Way of Water” was shot on a custom camera rig designed to Cameron’s specifications, and the movie’s disparate elements were combined using new computer algorithms.

Pulled in by a combination of 3D cinematography and the use of high frame rates that makes the artificial images seem hyper-real, viewers can give themselves over to the mash-up of genres and ideas at play. You’ll believe a community of willowy blue lemur-people who commune with whales and dinosaurs can defeat an industrialized military.

Advertisement

By contrast, the scale of movie theaters exposes the lack of obsessive attention to detail or dedication to craft that can doom a half-baked blockbuster to creative mediocrity. The gulf between the water sequences in “Avatar” and the murky-to-the-point-of-incomprehensibility crucial underwater scenes in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” makes the two films seem like entirely different art forms.

Where does that leave films without Cameron’s fantastical budgets; or Tom Cruise’s commitment to wild stunts and wicked-fast jets; or the baked-in brand loyalty of Marvel’s wheezing juggernaut of superheroes? Most film lovers would consider it a defeat if movie theaters survived only to become the exclusive preserve of spandex-clad superheroes and seat-shaking explosions.

Other films of 2022 offer their own answers.

Advertisement

Take “Tár,” Todd Field’s unsettling film about an orchestra conductor undone by her own arrogance and abuse of power. “Tár” is unusual not just because it takes audiences inside the perspective of a magnetic, cruel person, but because of how Field does it. The film’s main character is exquisitely sensitive to sound, and in a theater equipped with state-of-the-art audio systems, the noises that bedevil her move around the cinema in uncanny ways.

Watching at home on a big flat-screen hooked up to a decent soundbar, viewers will have a good experience of “Tár.” In a theater, where sounds creep up on them, the experience will be great.

Then there’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which demonstrated that a small team can still produce a film that’s best experienced in the concentration-enforcing darkness of an actual movie theater.

Advertisement

The directing team of the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — didn’t need a Cameron-scale operation to execute their vision. And it’s quite a vision: fanny packs as martial arts weapons; an everything bagel that’s also a world-devouring oblivion portal; and a stop-motion story about maternal love starring two rocks festooned with googly eyes. Encountering the Daniels’ creation in a full theater was the best moment of collective delight I had this year. And seeing it without unfolded laundry or a baby monitor as a distraction meant I didn’t miss a single star in the Daniels’ bizarre and appealing constellation of alternate universes. That’s more than worth the price of admission.

It will not be easy to re-create a vibrant movie-going culture after covid and after streaming. “Just make better movies” isn’t the prescription when even great movies sometimes bomb in theaters. But the best case for the cinema’s continued existence is made by great movies from daring filmmakers. Audiences want to be astounded — and they deserve to be.

GiftOutline Gift Article