Is the answer to the attempted overturning of one election the overturning of another? That question is being litigated this week in Alaska, where David Eastman, a Republican and a member of the Oath Keepers, represents Wasilla in the state legislature. Eastman won reelection in November — but the seat could go to the election’s runner-up if a judge disqualifies Eastman under the 1956 state constitution’s disloyalty clause.

The clause bars from office anyone who “aids or belongs” to a group that advocates “the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States.” The Oath Keepers is a small-government, right-wing group created in 2009. More than 38,000 people have reportedly paid for membership since then, according to a 2021 leak. A number of Oath Keepers played significant roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege, and the group’s president, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted last month in D.C. under the federal seditious conspiracy statute.

Eastman, an Oath Keepers member since 2010, traveled to Washington for Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, but he has not been charged with any crime. The disqualification lawsuit centers not on his conduct but on his affiliation with the Oath Keepers (and refusal to renounce it).

Barring Americans from elected office because of their membership in radical political organizations could violate the First Amendment’s guarantee of free association. But the practical scope of the Bill of Rights has often narrowed in U.S. history in periods of heightened political tension.

Alaska’s disloyalty clause has its origins in such a period, as the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks explained in a historical overview of the case. In the wake of World War II, some members of Congress feared the admission of Hawaii as a state because of purported communist influence there. As a result, Congress leaned on both Hawaii and Alaska to include disloyalty clauses in their state constitutions before their 1959 admissions to the Union, though the more liberal Hawaii later narrowed its language.

There has been debate about whether participants in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election can be barred from office under the provision of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment disqualifying former Confederates who had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” The Reconstruction-era analogy is a convenient one for advocates of disqualification — the McCarthy era, less so.

After all, many of the measures taken during the 1940s and 1950s to root communists out of institutions are now viewed as betrayals of American commitments to freedom of speech and association. But now the political context has changed: A liberal president has declared a global struggle between democracy and autocracy, and the government is focused on right-wing subversion in the United States.

It would not be a ringing endorsement of democracy if one of the remedies for Trump’s effort to deny the American people the ability to select a president of their choice is to deny the people of Wasilla the ability to select a representative of their choice. But this isn’t the only novel question about government power in the wake of Jan. 6 tested in an American courtroom this week.

A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit heard arguments Monday on the limits of one of the most serious charges federal prosecutors have brought against members of the Jan. 6 mob — obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence. The three defendants in the case at issue were each charged with other crimes, including “assaulting, resisting or impeding” police. But they claim that the obstruction statute was never intended to apply to their conduct at the Jan. 6 riot.

They have a case. The statute was passed in the wake of the 2001 Enron scandal to clamp down on document-shredding. It creates criminal liability for anyone who corruptly “alters, destroys, mutilates or conceals a record” or “otherwise obstructs” a proceeding. The legal merits hinge on the interpretation of the word “otherwise,” but the history and context of the statute suggest that Congress was primarily concerned with protecting the integrity of investigations, not any proceeding, from interference.

A basic principle of due process is that criminal laws must be clear. But according to the defendants’ brief, signed by a Pennsylvania public defender, the government created a “novel interpretation” of the statute when applying it to Jan. 6 defendants. This interpretation could expand the range of criminal laws available to punish political activists. Did the protests in Senate buildings during the Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, which led to hundreds of arrests, corruptly obstruct congressional proceedings?

Jan. 6 was an especially threatening event. But as the history of Alaska’s disloyalty clause reminds us, civil liberties tend to contract in times of threat — often genuine threat — to the political system. That’s no guarantee of how the government’s new powers might be used when political coalitions change and new threats arise.

