Ordinarily, I am on the same page with George F. Will. However, in his Dec. 12 op-ed, “How the Tillis-Sinema immigration bill would right two glaring wrongs,” he jumped the shark by defining “dreamers” as aliens brought here “under age 16” and “having known no home other than America.”

As a military brat, I moved with my family to a different state or country every three years. From ages 6 to 8, from kindergarten through the second grade, my family resided in Arlington. Although less than half of Mr. Will’s age marker, I clearly remember every room in the home where we lived, as well as the names of our next-door neighbors, the kids with whom I played, and my teachers and schoolmates.

I recently drove through that neighborhood and had no trouble identifying where I went to school, the stores where my family shopped, and where my friends and I lived. That is a “home” that I have “known.”

William W. Chip, Washington

The writer was senior counselor on immigration policy to the secretary of homeland security in the Trump administration.

George F. Will, in his Dec. 12 op-ed urging passage of a last-minute immigration bill, defined “dreamers” as “the 2 million … under age 16 when brought here by parents who were not lawfully here. They have lived under threat of deportation from the only country they have known.” Almost none of those words appear in the executive order issued by President Barack Obama in June 2012 for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or in any of the Dream Act legislative proposals that have never passed.

Though the majority of initial DACA beneficiaries came from Mexico, increasingly, the millions of potential dreamer applicants come from Asia, many overstaying legal non-immigration temporary work and foreign student permits. Some say that a potential passage of a dreamer-to-citizenship act is incentivizing visa overstayers — now the largest source of illegal immigration.

Of course, just about everyone can agree that anyone who meets the media’s fantasy DACA requirements — brought in innocently, by a parent at a very early age and only knowing the United States as their country — should have an expedited process to get a green card. That obvious group could number about 500,000. It could be done in an easy-to-define stand-alone bill. But that will not happen. It has been tried but always fails because dreamers have been used by both parties as bait-and-switch for larger, comprehensive and law enforcement provisions for more than a decade. No one wants to take the dreamer leverage off the table.

Margaret Orchowski, Washington

