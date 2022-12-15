“Let them eat concrete!” That’s an inference I made reading the Dec. 10 World article on Japan rethinking food waste and compressing and molding dry food scrap, such as coffee grounds, at high temperatures into “concrete.” It was interesting to read about the use of this “100 percent edible” concrete for houses and durable furniture.
I did wonder, though, if this had been thought through when I read that these might be used as sustenance in an emergency. What about other organisms, large and small, around the house that might consume the furniture as a regular meal?
Gary Berg-Cross, Potomac