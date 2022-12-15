“Let them eat concrete!” That’s an inference I made reading the Dec. 10 World article on Japan rethinking food waste and compressing and molding dry food scrap , such as coffee grounds, at high temperatures into “concrete.” It was interesting to read about the use of this “100 percent edible” concrete for houses and durable furniture.

I did wonder, though, if this had been thought through when I read that these might be used as sustenance in an emergency. What about other organisms, large and small, around the house that might consume the furniture as a regular meal?