Regarding the Dec. 7 Style article “Restaurant in Va. refuses to seat Christian organization”: Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation, noted the double standard of liberals who insist a Colorado baker should make wedding cakes for gay couples yet who condone ejecting Christians from restaurants. The Post then quoted “legal experts” to shoot down the analogy — except The Post cited only one expert: a cherry-picked liberal.

The expertise of the “expert” is questionable. Law professor Elizabeth Sepper insisted the issue is “not about Christian vs. non-Christian.” Of course it is. The Christian views of the Family Foundation are the very reason the restaurant refused to seat its members. Discrimination based on religion is a fundamental violation of civil rights.

Ms. Sepper’s logic was so tangled, she contradicted herself. The restaurant’s refusal, she said, “is about the overall positions and policies” of the group — i.e., religious beliefs. She then said, in The Post’s words, that “the restaurant’s refusal had to do with the group’s actions.” Which is it? Action or belief?

Moreover, Ms. Sepper’s “actions” defense wouldn’t hold up in court. By her logic, a restaurant could refuse to seat gay people based on their “actions”: having sex with people of the same sex. In fact, you could apply her “actions” defense to any group, but it would be just as unconstitutional.

I disagree with the views of the Family Foundation. Instead of cheerfully welcoming its members, however, the restaurant missed a golden opportunity to change their minds. Now the foundation will associate gay people with intolerance.

Gary Parker, Washington

