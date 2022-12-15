Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges. Click here to get it in your inbox. After a brief lull, coronavirus cases are again on the rise. At the same time, hospitals are inundated with patients infected with RSV, influenza and other viral infections. New York City health officials have strongly recommended masking, and the Los Angeles area is considering a return to mask mandates.

I don’t think governments should implement mask requirements, but I would urge people to consider masking in high-risk situations.

I’ve written before about my apprehension toward government mask mandates. In short, I believe these should be reserved for dire situations — five-alarm fires in which there are no other options. Imposing such mandates at lower levels of emergency would only further erode trust in public health, especially if more effective and less controversial tools exist to protect people.

I don’t want public health officials to become like the boy who cries wolf: What happens in the future when a new, deadly virus for which we have no vaccines or treatments emerges?

That said, while I oppose a government-imposed mask mandate, I do support increased masking, especially as this “tripledemic” is underway and hospital capacity becomes limited.

Masks work to reduce your risk of contracting a respiratory illness. If you’re going to wear a mask to protect yourself, you should wear the highest-quality one, and that’s the N95 (or its equivalent, KN95 and KF94).

A lot of people don’t mind wearing masks. But many people find them to be uncomfortable and an impediment to social interactions. Those in the latter category should consider that risk is cumulative. Mask-wearing doesn’t have to be all or nothing; the choice is not between wearing them all the time and shedding them for good.

Instead, consider which situations are highest-risk for virus transmission. I’ve been traveling a lot for work recently, and I’ve been surprised by how few people are wearing masks in the middle of crowded airports and train stations where they’re standing shoulder to shoulder with many other people. Even if you have returned to all pre-pandemic activities and normally don’t wear a mask, consider keeping one in your purse or pocket and deciding, moment to moment, about whether to mask.

You might decide, for example, not to wear a mask in an airport’s empty security lines or while walking through spaces where people are spread out, but then slip one on during boarding, when dozens of people are packed together in an unventilated jet bridge. And you might keep the mask on before takeoff and after landing, when airplane ventilation often hasn’t kicked in, but then take it off during the flight, when ventilation is running.

Maybe you put one on if the people around you are symptomatic. On my last flight, I sat behind a parent with two young kids who both had runny noses and were coughing. This family probably shouldn’t have been traveling, but since they were, and I had no choice but to sit near them, I made sure to mask during the entire flight.

What if you’re attending work or social functions where there is the expectation of seeing one another’s facial expressions? You could unmask during settings that are of greatest benefit — for example, a board meeting or presentation — and then keep it on in crowded elevators and during transit.

Everyone should assess the covid-19 risk of their household. If you or someone you live with is still susceptible to severe illness from the coronavirus, then you should all take additional precautions while community virus levels are high. Those visiting people who are vulnerable should also take precautions for the three to five days before the gathering, including wearing masks in all indoor crowded settings.

Masking has become a major source of controversy during covid, but it shouldn’t be. A better approach would be to take mandatory masking out of the equation and empower people to make reasonable decisions based on individual circumstances. There are other tools, too: It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine and the coronavirus booster. And careful handwashing and knowing how to access treatments can also help reduce risk during this tripledemic.

Ask Dr. Wen

“My 70-year-old wife just received what we thought was booster No. 3 at our primary-care clinic. However, there was an error at the clinic pharmacy, and what she really received was the original vaccine. We were notified of this error and told that the effectiveness against omicron should be good for about two months. Is that an accurate assessment? And if so, should she get the real booster after that? If it is not accurate, what would you recommend we do?” – Ken from New Mexico

Ken, I’m sorry this happened to your wife. I am sure it’s distressing to hear that you received a vaccination in error.

Here’s what I hope is reassuring news: It’s not entirely clear yet that the bivalent booster is necessarily better than the original monovalent booster. There are some studies showing that the new booster will give a better antibody response, suggesting that it might have an edge over the original one. And one study reported an enhanced temporary response against symptomatic infection in individuals who got the new booster. But we also know that the original vaccine also works as a booster. It will give excellent protection against severe illness and offer some protection against symptomatic disease, at least for a short period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that someone is eligible for the new bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last coronavirus vaccine. Your wife could get the updated booster in two months. She could also wait three or four months, as the vaccine she received, even in error, is still likely doing its job to protect against severe disease.

“I am a physician and starting a new in-person job. It may require me to commute on the New York City subway during rush hour. With an N95 mask, how safe is it to ride a crowded subway of maskless people? I still haven’t had covid and prefer to avoid it. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted.” – Gilbert from New York

A well-fitting N95 mask, when worn during the entire time you are in public settings, is extremely protective. It has been effective in keeping health-care workers who are treating covid patients from getting the virus, so it should do its job for you in the subway.

If your goal is to continue avoiding covid, I’d also urge you to keep masking in your in-person job and to be aware that you could contract the virus in indoor, unmasked social settings, too.

“I am up-to-date with covid vaccinations, having received the new booster early in September. This was my fifth covid shot. I am elderly (73) and therefore at risk. My question: When will it be appropriate to receive the next booster?” — Don from Florida

Many readers are asking this question. I don’t know the answer.

At the moment, people who received the new bivalent booster are considered up-to-date with their covid shots. The updated booster provides at least some temporary protection against infection, but this effect probably wanes within several months. The protection against severe illness should be longer-lasting, but we don’t yet know for how long.

The Biden administration has said that most Americans should expect the coronavirus shot to become an annual one. It’s possible that those at greater risk — people who are immunocompromised, the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions — might benefit from more frequent boosters. But there’s no such recommendation at this time.

