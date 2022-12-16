Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 14 Washington Post Magazine article about one man’s suicide by refusing to eat and drink, “Exercising the right to die by refusing medical treatment,” was supposed to exemplify due process from the Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Department of Health case, giving “competent” patients a “right to refuse lifesaving hydration and nutrition.” Underlying is that the Washington v. Glucksberg case, which denied a “right” to assisted suicide, forced this man to starve when he might have otherwise died by assisted suicide.

The patient in Cruzan was in a vegetative state, and the hydration and nutrition in question were artificial, i.e., medical intervention, which every competent patient has the right to refuse. There are, however, state interests expressed in Cruzan to protect vulnerable people, which would include people with dementia, such as the person in the article.

There is a chasm between killing and letting die. Suicide is not criminal in this country, but helping someone die by suicide is — both for good reason. In Glucksberg, the justices unanimously and rightly ruled that assisted suicide laws pose a “risk of harm [that] is greatest for the many individuals in our society whose autonomy and well-being are already compromised by poverty, lack of access to good medical care, advanced age, or membership in a stigmatized social group.”

Matt Vallière, New York

The writer is an emergency medical worker and the executive director of the Patients Rights Action Fund.

