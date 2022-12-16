Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At year end and seated at my computer, I asked the King question about three aspects of my time and attention: D.C. government, national leadership and this thing called journalism.

For openers, I’m hopelessly devoted to this town.

I was born, raised and educated here, and I’ve been married 61 years to Gwen, who gave birth here in this city to two of our three children. (The last was born overseas.)

I have worked in Washington from one end of Pennsylvania Avenue to the other: as a Senate staffer to positions in the city’s West End at the State and Treasury departments. Job assignments have led me numerous times into the White House, city government agencies and inside just about every federal department lining Constitution and Independence avenues. This is home turf.

My Post association also began decades ago, too, probably predating most people on today’s payroll.

I was there on March 18, 1954, when the first issue of The Washington Post and Times-Herald was published — The Post having just purchased its morning rival, the Times-Herald. Admittedly, I was in the sub-sub-basement of the newspaper’s food chain. But I was on hand for the launching.

The first issue combined most of the two papers. As a Times-Herald carrier suddenly folded into the ranks of The Post, I had the privilege — and burden — of delivering dozens of those multi-pound monstrosities to subscribers residing in blocks neighboring the west side of White House. Yes, I really was present at the beginning.

But to King’s “optimistic or pessimistic” query:

From where I sit, and drawing upon Miles’s Law, I see government — the District, the White House and Congress — and the world of journalism all going through a rough patch.

Soon staring her third term, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), a determined-tending-toward-dogmatic problem solver, is confronted with a splintered council with its 13 members each having agendas of their own. At this stage, she probably can count supporters on one hand. And, among many tasks, she must put together a multibillion-dollar budget and steer it through city lawmakers before delivering it to a Republican-led House of Representatives that is hostile to any semblance of D.C. self-government. True, a Senate Democratic majority might prevent the House from wreaking havoc on the city, but by any yardstick, D.C. has a heavy lift on Capitol Hill. Plus, Bowser and the council must come to grips with mounting gun violence, troubled housing programs and economic insecurity.

But that is no cause for pessimism.

Our saving grace is that we have, amid legislative unruliness, a core of elected officials with the capacity to legislate pragmatically and reconcile — people not inclined to let the perfect be enemy of the good. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and veteran legislators Kenyan R. McDuffie (a longtime Ward 5 Democrat who will be an at-large independent council member), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) and At-Large members Robert C. White Jr. (D), Christina Henderson (I) and Anita Bonds (D) have the maturity and political prowess to work collaboratively with Bowser for the greater good. If they put consultation over confrontation, Bowser and the incoming council can still get things done.

Congress, specifically the House, is cause for worry as far as tending to the nation’s business is concerned. The Republican House’s chief business item is bringing down President Biden. That will fail, just as efforts to turn most blue seats red in the midterm elections died at the polls. But GOP die-hards will draw time and attention from critical national problems that need fixing, not demagoguing. Still, there’s room to feel optimistic about the outcome, that House GOP leaders will overreach in rhetoric and tactics and manage to turn off the electorate much the same way President Donald Trump did with his clownish and democratically dangerous plots and schemes. This outlook is comforting mainly because Washington remains led by a Biden White House and a Democratic Senate.

As for the journalistic world, there’s no escaping the churning from within. There’s more to the problem than growing readership and viewership and drawing more visits to our websites to keep the lights on and pay the bills. There’s a financial cost to what we do. All the journalistic bells and whistles to draw the news-consuming public to our site won’t eliminate the threat of red ink. Neither will pandering to a brand of hype journalism that is untethered to facts and common sense. It might be titillating for some readers; it’s a turnoff for most.

To survive, we must get back to basics, return to being conveyors of news and carefully drawn opinions, not entertainers bearing carefully tailored tales. That readjustment might cause heartaches within the ranks of latter-day journalists. But if done right, journalism will survive to talk about it. That, too, spells optimism for the future.

