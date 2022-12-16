Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 13 front-page article “In crisis, Washington faltered” made a crucial point: Political leaders are not doing enough to prevent drug use and, consequently, overdose. There is no silver bullet to solve the opioid epidemic, and this article highlighted many ways in which Washington has failed. But it missed one critical misstep in the response to opioid addiction.

As the Department of Health and Human Services tracks that “more than 9 million Americans ‘misused opioids’ in 2020,” the agency continues to incentivize opioid prescriptions through existing Medicare policy. This puts safe, non-opioid pain management approaches out of reach for patients and providers alike. With 75 percent of overdose deaths involving opioids, this policy is especially alarming.

Congress has an opportunity to undo this failure at this moment. The Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act would increase access to non-opioid pain management options for the millions of Americans who undergo an outpatient surgical procedure every year. This is in line with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, stating non-opioids are as effective as opioids for treating acute pain.

Advertisement

About 170 members of Congress agree that Washington should no longer falter in its fight against addiction. However, the support of congressional leadership is urgently needed for the act to make it into an end-of-year legislative package.

There is no single step we can take to solve the opioid addiction crisis, but the act puts the United States on a path to save more lives.

Todd Yost, Washington

The writer is the director of outreach and engagement for the Voices for Non-Opioid Choices.

The Cartel Rx series is an important contribution, recognizing the immensity of the U.S. fentanyl overdose problem and the inadequacy of efforts to turn back the devastating tide over the past two decades; however, three essential realities were overlooked.

First, there are virtually no drug overdose deaths where fentanyl is the only drug present. The “fentanyl” problem is 100 percent a polydrug problem. The United States has a five-decades-long history of demonizing one drug at a time (i.e., heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription opioids), yet these were, and still are, polydrug problems.

Advertisement

Second, the only way to meaningfully reduce the supply of fentanyl and other nonmedical drugs is to take away the $150 billion spent by Americans who use them. Leave that on the table, and there is no end to the supply by drug-trafficking organizations eager to collect money. There is nothing unique to either Mexico or China regarding fentanyl. It is easily synthesized anywhere in the world.

Third, though each overdose death is a tragedy for the individuals, their families and friends, most who use illicit drugs are well aware of the deadly risk of fentanyl and other drugs. The series noted more than 9 million opioid users in the country and more than 107,000 deaths; that is about 1 in 100 illegal opioid users dying of an overdose each year.

Robert L. DuPont, Chevy Chase

The writer, the first director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse and the second White House drug czar, is president of the Institute for Behavior and Health.

GiftOutline Gift Article