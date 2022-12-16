Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development this fall released a report on the D.C. Housing Authority, it featured four photos of the decrepit living conditions under the agency’s care: mold everywhere, peeling floors, exposed metal studs — nothing short of a residential hellhole. “These units represent the most extreme examples encountered,” the report noted.

HUD’s 72-page document dinged the housing authority for 82 managerial deficiencies. They included everything from leaving tenants’ personal information unprotected to noncompliance with HUD pet policies to numerous procurement breakdowns to a failure to “properly calculate rent” to being “unable to provide documentation of the number of persons on its Public Housing waiting list,” which hasn’t been updated in 10 years. Overshadowing all these administrative breakdowns is the authority’s occupancy rate. It is the lowest of all comparable agencies in the country. Less than 74 percent of the roughly 8,000 to 10,000 units under its management are occupied. HUD provided about $76 million in funding to DCHA in fiscal year 2022.

Fallout from the report has been extensive. Advocates have slammed the agency; management has produced a response pledging its commitment to reform; and the D.C. Council has been considering approaches to reforming DCHA’s management structure. As it now stands, the authority is a quasi-independent organization with an executive director, Brenda Donald, and a 13-member board, the majority of whom are appointed by the mayor. In response to the HUD findings, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has proposed dissolving the current board and replacing it with a nine-member version, whose members she alone would appoint. As The Post has reported, this plan would knock key DCHA critics off the board — among them Bill Slover, a veteran real estate consultant who flagged his concerns about the authority in a memo to HUD before the federal agency’s review got underway. The board-revision plan has the support of D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, and a vote on it is likely at the council’s final legislative meeting of the year. An alternative plan, from Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto and outgoing At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman, would institute a nine-member board along with reforms aimed at enhanced accountability and transparency.

The Washington region’s housing crunch is pressing enough that the rehabilitation of DCHA management — as well as its substandard units — cannot proceed at the city’s leisure. A crisis of affordability is blanketing area jurisdictions, with difficult policy choices coming for all of them. The median home sales price in the Washington metro area is about $650,000, among the highest in the country. A buyer of a home at that cost needs to earn approximately $150,000, assuming a 10 percent down payment and a 6 percent, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Statistics, however, are scarcely necessary to appreciate the mismatch between housing inventory and buyer income in these parts. Just walk around and eyeball all the gleaming, glass-encased dwellings priced in the seven figures.

At the root of the crisis lies a market in disequilibrium. According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the region needs 320,000 additional units of housing by 2030 to accommodate burgeoning demand. Current production, said the group’s executive director, Chuck Bean, is about 8,000-10,000 units per year shy of that goal. The result is too many people chasing after too few homes. Literally chasing, too: As prices for inner-ring condos and homes go through the roof, workers with low and moderate incomes are forced to seek housing farther and farther away from bustling regional nodes, a phenomenon known as “driving till you qualify.” A line cook shouldn’t have to commute three hours a day so well-heeled diners can enjoy the appropriate amount of char on their gourmet burgers.

What to do about it all? Everything! Housing subsidies, requirements for affordable units in new developments, promotion of employer-sponsored housing projects — they’re all critical to closing the gap between what the workforce earns and what developers collect. Under Ms. Bowser’s leadership, D.C. has made generous annual investments in its Housing Production Trust Fund, which the city credits with creating and preserving 9,000 affordable units over the past seven years.

Another beacon is Arlington County, where officials are weighing a controversial proposal to loosen the iron grip of single-family zoning rules and allow construction of multiunit dwellings without undue regulatory hurdles. Approval of the initiative — which could occur next spring — would lay the groundwork for more density in close-in neighborhoods, inching greater Washington closer to a sane real estate market.

Montgomery County has incorporated some of these principles into a planning document, though zoning reform appears a long way off. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has been vocal in opposing higher-density zoning as a solution for housing affordability.

“Other jurisdictions want to see how painful this is for Arlington before deciding whether to jump into it,” says Arlington County Board Member Christian Dorsey. A note to those local officials: No pain, no gain. Much-needed housing supply won’t build itself.

