I was pleased to see the Dec. 5 Metro article “ Getting by at Joseph’s House .” The needs of people unhoused and chronically ill in D.C. do not get enough coverage. At Joseph’s House , a nonprofit organization, dedicated staff and volunteers provide assisted living care and a supportive environment. Despite its limited occupancy, the facility can offer links to other programs and transitional assistance.

Especially during this season of giving, Post readers need to learn about organizations addressing the city’s critical societal needs. Ultimately, individuals must come forward to support problem-solving organizations, such as Joseph’s House.

However, I was puzzled by the statement, “Joseph’s House was founded during D.C.’s AIDS crisis in the 1990s.” Well, who founded it? David Hilfiker should have been highlighted — or, at least, mentioned. Hilfiker, a doctor, established this residence with its vital mission. He, his wife and their young children moved into Joseph’s House — with three patients — and lived there for three years.