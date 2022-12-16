First, the matches and crowd management were impeccably organized; spectators were treated with exemplary courtesy as we stood in line to get in. Second, the decision to ban alcohol during the matches was a prudent one, unpopular only with the beer producers themselves. Third, holding the World Cup in “late fall” was not a mistake but a wise decision, in terms of moderate temperatures and providing a midseason break for most players. Finally, on human rights, particularly the treatment of migrant workers, Mr. Robinson raised legitimate concerns. However, in a country where 90 percent of the population is voluntary migrants, mostly from the Indian subcontinent, and where they earn three to four times what they would earn at home, there is a better prospect of improving work conditions when the country is exposed to the scrutiny of an event such as the World Cup than when it remains simply a distant, nouveau riche Gulf state.