Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Post is killing Date Lab? Wha?? I mean, wha???

I need — we need — respite from the crazy. The intense, ubiquitous crazy that has become the stuff news reporting is made of. I want to be informed. I want to know what is going on in the world. And I need to be aware of the crazy. But, for the love of God, don’t take away my little vacations from it all.

Pretty please, keep Date Lab.

Tara C. Woods, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

This one stumped us

I’ve had it with Evan Birnholz’s crossword puzzles. His metapuzzles were cute at first, but he has slowly perverted his puzzles into trivia contests. The Dec. 4 puzzle included 23 clues asking for the first and/or last name of an obliquely identified individual. I’m reasonably well educated, but I had heard of only three of the 23. That’s not what a crossword puzzle should be.

Either Birnholz should go back to real crosswords or The Post should get a new crossword editor.

Mark Rutzick, Oak Hill

A who’s who

I was struck by the odd caption accompanying the lovely photograph of the Kennedy Center honorees applauding the arrival of President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Dec. 4 award ceremony [“All the right notes.” Style, Dec. 5].

The caption failed to identify award honoree George Clooney clearly standing in the left side of the picture, but instead chose to identify the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Paul Pelosi, who is mostly obscured on the photo’s right side. And, of course, consistent with The Post’s editorial policy, there’s no mention of Hunter Biden, who is applauding in the very center of the photograph. With Hunter Biden, there’s always nothing to see there.

J. Patrick Boyle, Arlington

She left the world a better place

“Oscar-winning filmmaker focused on Rust Belt life, labor,” the detailed Dec. 6 obituary for Julia Reichert, a filmmaker and activist, omitted that “A Lion in the House,” a documentary on five families who had children with cancer, won an Emmy Award. I had the privilege of working with her and her amazing team on this documentary. Reichert was an unassuming and humble human being who sought the proverbial tikkun olam (Hebrew), making the world a better place.

Larrie Greenberg, Potomac

This ‘supporter’ deserved better

The Post should have identified the supporter of same-sex marriage in a photograph that accompanied Jonathan Capehart’s Dec. 1 Thursday Opinion column, “Gee, thanks for this tiny step to protect my marriage.”

The individual identified as “a supporter” is Vin Testa, who was then the president of Dignity/Washington, a prominent LGBT Catholic organization. He is still a member and lives and works in D.C.; in fact, he was the subject of the (sadly soon-to-be-canceled) Washington Post Magazine’s Oct. 31, 2021, Date Lab, “Things got hazy by the end of the night.”

This isn’t the 1950s. This image has been floated around the world for years and should be correctly described.

Thomas Bower, Washington

Education saves lives

As a father who lost his son to suicide, I applaud The Post’s continued coverage of this difficult topic [“Mental health issues swamp schools,” front page, Dec. 6]. Understanding the scourge of suicide is complicated by the many possible causes, from physical to psychological, and, as we now know, pharmacological. But too often in reporting on suicide, including two recent articles in The Post [“After 2-year decline, U.S. suicide rates increased in 2021,” news, Oct. 2, and “Veterans’ suicides ‘unacceptable’ despite decline,” Federal Insider, Oct. 8], when listing causes, there is no mention of the pharmacological, or “medication-induced psychosis,” as a possible cause of suicide. Such an omission is itself unfathomable when it is right there in the Black Box warning on certain prescription drugs — antidepressants in particular — that these medications are known to cause “suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”

A serious omission such as this only adds to the fog of misunderstanding suicide. And it perpetuates the blame-the-victim attitude common toward suicide, e.g., “Well, they were depressed.” In reality, already vulnerable individuals are sometimes induced to take their lives by the very thing prescribed to help them. And because of “intoxication anosognosia,” or the spellbinding effect of some medications, they do not even realize that those deadly thoughts are not their own.

Michael K. McLaughlin, Laurel

Teaching Black history is essential

The Dec. 5 front-page article “Embracing an embattled subject” purported to describe and perhaps explain the risks of teaching Black history in our polarized political environment. Unfortunately, the article, while describing a class in Baltimore, failed to discern the forest from the trees, so to say.

The article presented some statistics purporting to show how controversial it is to teach Black history in the United States today. What the article failed to note (except for a brief reference to a recent Florida anti-Black history law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican) was that the movement to suppress and discredit the teaching of Black history in this country is predominantly, if not exclusively, the latest effort by the Republican Party to use race as part of its ongoing cultural wars to divide Americans.

The current, widespread state-level Republican efforts to suppress and delegitimize the teaching of Black history — normally mischaracterized as “critical race theory” — takes its inspiration from President Donald Trump’s 2020 executive order restricting diversity training in the federal workforce. Since then, Republicans at the state level and their right-wing allies have aggressively sought to enact such laws in states across the country and have found success in several Republican-dominated states.

The intent of such laws, of course, is to have a chilling effect on the teaching of Black history. This issue is worthy of serious and in-depth treatment, more than was found in this article.

Edwin Stromberg, Takoma Park

No mention of that infamous day

The Dec. 7 issue of The Post made no mention of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that caused more than 2,400 deaths and the destruction of many naval vessels and airplanes. The event, which triggered the United States’ entry into World War II, occurred 81 years ago, and Dec. 7, 1941, is, in the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “a date which will live in infamy.” Surely The Post could have said something about it on Pearl Harbor Day.

George H. Spencer, McLean

One of many memorials

I was surprised that the caption to the photograph of “the Holocaust Memorial” that illustrated the Dec. 3 letter “It never ends for survivors or their descendants” did not identify which Holocaust memorial was pictured.

There is no “the” Holocaust Memorial. There are many around the world, in addition to the one in D.C.

Significantly, the photo showed the memorial in Berlin, the capital of the Third Reich, near the buildings in which the regime’s leaders planned and orchestrated the decimation of European Jewry. Designed by American architect Peter Eisenman, it is located only a long Hail Mary pass from the site of the Führerbunker, where Adolf Hitler spent his final days.

Also significantly, its name does not use the word Holocaust, a term whose meaning is not necessarily universally understood. Mincing no words, it is called the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

I had the occasion to visit the site this year and was stunned by its power to evoke the horror of what occurred under the Nazi regime. The concrete slabs do not need words to convey the sense of a vast field of tombs representing the millions of Jews killed during the Holocaust. The memorial is not out of public view inside a building but located on a busy street, a constant reminder to the tens of thousands of Germans and others who walk or drive by it every day of the consequences of authoritarian rule by racists and antisemites — something we all need to keep in mind today, 77 years after the fall of the Thousand-Year Reich.

Jeff Liteman, Arlington

Xi probably hasn’t met the head penguin

The Dec. 5 news article “A more pragmatic Xi goes on a charm offensive for China” reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping “has met formally with at least 26 heads of state or government from every continent.” With whom from Antarctica, pray tell, did he meet?

Arthur F. Manfredi Jr., Rockville

It’s all Greek to us

The Dec. 7 Sports headline “A rout sans Ronaldo” apparently wanted to say “A rout without Ronaldo.” Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Portugal, and in Portugal the language is (duh) Portuguese, and the Portuguese word for “without” is “sem.”

“Sans” is the French word for “without,” and French is admittedly one of four national languages used in Switzerland, Portugal’s opponent. But surely, if The Post was trying to show off its language chops, a more appropriate headline would have been “A rout sem Ronaldo.”

Ned Stone, Sandy Spring

Combat sports need additional scrutiny

The Dec. 6 Sports article about boxer Gervonta Davis, “Davis returns to the nation’s capital for a lightweight title bout with H. Garcia,” was informative and well-written but also troubling, for several reasons.

First, though mention was made of Davis’s legal problems (“He’s facing 14 charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run in Baltimore in 2020”), there is more to the case than just a “hit-and-run.” In fact, he is facing the possibility of serious jail time. In addition, Davis has had other scrapes with the law (including allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in public), making clear that he is something less than a model citizen and hardly worthy of being glorified as one of “boxing’s all-time luminaries.”

Further, it is questionable whether The Post should even be covering boxing in its Sports pages. Though I’m reluctant to admit that I’ve long been a fervent fan of boxing, I’ve now, at long last, recognized that the long-term effects of being punched in the head repeatedly are even worse than those seen in football. As a result, I’ve given up on boxing and have even begun to (reluctantly) draw away from football.

The growing popularity of “combat sports” is a sad commentary on the level of intelligence (and empathy) of the American sports-loving populace. The sad fact is that boxing, mixed martial arts and ultimate fighting championships are not sports, and their participants should not be glorified in the sports pages. No competition in which the primary purpose (and routine outcome) is to physically hurt or incapacitate your opponent should be classified as a sport. A competition? Of course. Are the competitors skilled? Certainly. But the competition is a barbaric relic of the age of gladiators and should not be touted in the sports pages of any society that considers itself civilized. In fact, with the current and increasing medical knowledge of the harmful effects of blows to the head, these so-called sports should probably be banned.

Harris Factor, Columbia

King Charles III will be crowned

I am looking forward to the coronation of King Charles III and was interested to read in the Dec. 7 news article “Coronation crown sent to be resized” that the purpose of the St. Edward’s Crown is to “coronate a British king or queen in Westminster Abbey.”

This error is becoming all too common. I am not surprised to hear it spoken with some regularity by television news reporters, who are somewhat prone to errors, but I expect more from The Post, and seeing it in the paper was a shock. At a coronation ceremony, a king or queen is crowned, not coronated. Interestingly, several paragraphs later, the article mentioned that “only six monarchs have been crowned with St. Edward’s Crown” since 1661. It was nice to read that these six were not coronated.

Just to make sure that I was not mistaken, I looked up the word “coronate” in the dictionary. It was not there. I must confess that I used Merriam-Webster, not the Oxford English Dictionary. Please do not tell me that the latter dictionary has allowed this new word to enter its lexicon. I have had enough of a shock for one day.

Jo Ann York, Germantown

Though the Dec. 7 article “Coronation crown sent to be resized” noted the absence of diamonds in England’s St. Edward’s Crown, it omitted the unusual and slightly bizarre backstory of this re-created coronation crown.

After the destruction of the coronation regalia in the Commonwealth period, the English Parliament commissioned two crowns in anticipation of the restoration of Charles II: St. Edward’s Crown and a separate state crown. English monarchs had long been partial to diamonds, but the only place these stones were mined in the 1600s was India, and they literally cost a king’s ransom. In supplying the new crowns, Parliament provided for just one crown to be set with precious stones: the state crown. Only the naked gold framework of St. Edward’s Crown was purchased. This economy notwithstanding, the price of the 11-piece full set of regalia, including the crowns, scepters, gold orb and other accessories, was equal to the cost to construct and equip three warships of that era.

The result was that St. Edward’s Crown, being used only once in each monarch’s reign at the coronation ceremony, was temporarily set with diamonds and precious stones rented from jewelers at a cost of 4 percent of their appraised value. After the coronation, these hired stones were unceremoniously removed from the crown, returned to the jewelers and replaced with glass or crystal imitations so that it could be displayed with the other crown jewels at the Tower of London. In at least two of the coronations where St. Edward’s Crown was not used to crown the monarch, but merely placed on the altar during the ceremony, St. Edward’s Crown was carried into Westminster Abbey set with the cheap imitation stones.

Incredibly, this practice continued for more than two centuries. Not until the coronation of George V in 1911 was the crown permanently set with genuine precious and semiprecious stones. Despite that the discovery of diamonds in South Africa in the 19th century made diamonds significantly more affordable, none of the stones in St. Edward’s Crown today are diamonds.

Thomas J. McIntyre, Arlington

