Firing the most successful head coach in Navy football history — Ken Niumatalolo — will set back the Navy program for countless years. John Feinstein said it all in his Dec. 12 Sports column, “ Can the Mids do better than Niumatalolo? Not a chance. ”

John Feinstein’s Dec. 12 Sports column captured the essence of the football program at the U.S. Naval Academy that Ken Niumatalolo ran for 15 years as head coach. Mr. Feinstein described Mr. Niumatalolo’s character, integrity and sportsmanship, which he instilled in his players. Mr. Niumatalolo wasn’t trying to coach these players to be professional football players; he was coaching and training these young men to become future Navy or Marine Corps officers. Mr. Niumatalolo was offered coaching positions elsewhere for substantially higher salaries; however, he was truly dedicated to training these young men, who soon will be serving our country. He was not in this position for any self-serving purpose.