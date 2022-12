It was hard to read the Dec. 12 front-page article about marginalized kids being priced out of sports and their parents’ quest to give their children an opportunity to succeed in sports [“In youth sports, talent helps, money rules”]. However, it was ironic to turn to the Sports section and read “Paul VI is looking deep and dangerous,” an article about the Paul VI basketball team, and learn about its recent trip to London and last year’s trip to Hawaii.