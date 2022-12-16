5 Could the U.S. defend Taiwan today?

Gallagher: The short answer is no. But I believe we can get there within what’s called the Davidson window, which is basically the next five years. Former [U.S. Indo-Pacific Command] commander Phil Davidson, when he left, said this could happen in the next six years at the time. It’s now five years.

Advertisement

So I think this: If we have a, let’s say, a president come 2025 with a more serious foreign policy, or one that gets the urgency surrounding Taiwan, who empowers a secretary of defense and says, defending Taiwan, maintaining deterrence makes defending Taiwan our most urgent national security priority, I think we absolutely could do it.

And by the way, I don’t think it would cost that much money.

So how do you do it? And if you recognize that even if we had a coherent naval strategy, because if you look at the Indo-Pacific, one thing strikes you. There’s a lot of water there. So we need a bigger navy. Even in the best-case scenario, our fleet is not going to increase dramatically at the end of the decade. So what we need is a short-term hedging strategy.

You need more assistance directly to Taiwan itself, particularly long-range antiship missiles and smart minds. ... That’s something we could fix in the next two years. That’s step one.

Advertisement

Think of sort of three concentric rings. The first ring is Taiwan itself, helping Taiwan defend itself, which also means increasing rotations of National Guard and active-duty service members that go to Taiwan. Because as the previous Taiwan Strait crises illustrate — and there have been three prior to this — the thing that gives you your best chance of deterrence is actually American hard power.

Point two is then you can start to get creative, particularly in southern Japan and northern Philippines, you can have small teams of Marines armed with long-range fires that are basically charged with targeting and sinking every [People’s Liberation Army] navy and amphibious vessel that tries to cross the strait. And we should also sink them in port before they cross the strait.

And then, finally, and here’s where AUKUS [the partnership of Australia, Britain and the United States] comes in, you can leverage AUKUS to co-develop with the Aussies a longer-range intermediate missile system that you could put in the northern territories of Australia as well as Alaska that could target China. And by the way, they’re doing that to us right now with their most advanced missile systems.

Advertisement

The big opportunity we have here now is we’re no longer bound by something called the INF Treaty. And with all due respect to [President Ronald] Reagan, we love Reagan, we got rid of that in the Trump administration. It opens up enormous possibilities to … basically do to the PLA, what they’ve done to us, what they’ve done to us is they built a rocket force. ...