I’m a tour conductor there, and we (out-of-town visitors and I) have been seeing rats scamper all over the grounds of the Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln memorials all year. Perhaps an intrepid reporter could plant himself or herself near the Lincoln Memorial and take a look? Maybe interview a walking tour guide or two (I mainly drive, but I’ll bet the walkers are much more familiar with the problem), and ask the park rangers whether there’s a plan afoot to take care of the issue.