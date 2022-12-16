The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion D.C.’s rat infestation has migrated to the Mall, too

December 16, 2022 at 1:58 p.m. EST
A rat gets by Wasantha Kulasinghe of the D.C. Department of Health on March 30 in Northeast D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The Dec. 9 Metro article “D.C.’s great rat migration — and how they survived during the pandemic” had not one peep about the rat infestation on the National Mall.

I’m a tour conductor there, and we (out-of-town visitors and I) have been seeing rats scamper all over the grounds of the Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln memorials all year. Perhaps an intrepid reporter could plant himself or herself near the Lincoln Memorial and take a look? Maybe interview a walking tour guide or two (I mainly drive, but I’ll bet the walkers are much more familiar with the problem), and ask the park rangers whether there’s a plan afoot to take care of the issue.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Hugh McAloon, Springfield

Loading...