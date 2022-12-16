Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Dec. 14 front-page article “U.S. hits key milestone in race to fusion energy”: The experiments documented at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, Calif., in nuclear fusion are a breakthrough for weapons effects testing. They are not a breakthrough for the generation of clean electrical power. Any fusion reaction in which a significant fraction of the power comes out in high-energy neutrons is neither clean nor useful for the generation of electricity. Aneutronic (no neutrons) fusion is required (from a system standpoint) for practical clean electrical power generation.

Alan Bromborsky, Silver Spring

Ronald Reagan delighted his anti-government supporters when he quipped, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’” Well, Mr. Reagan, by achieving fusion ignition, the government just delivered the kind of help that’s likely to eventually provide nearly limitless clean energy to all Americans.

Seventy years of taxpayer-funded research, decried as socialistic, big-government waste, has produced a breakthrough that could save the planet and improve people’s lives forever, while setting the table for our robust private sector to generate millions of rewarding careers — and untold wealth — for entrepreneurs and shareholders.

Perhaps the most terrifying nine words in the English language are, “Government programs are always a waste of your money.”

Jay Lynch, Pittsburgh

The exciting news from the National Ignition Facility in California gives us a glimpse of the incredible impact a working fusion reactor could offer to the world: clean, limitless energy without greenhouse gas emission and virtually no toxic residues. And no one country or company could monopolize this energy resource because the oceans literally contain millions or even billions of years’ worth of heavy water, fusion’s fuel.

Though the engineering challenges are enormous, they are not insurmountable. Sort of akin to where we were in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy promised to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. Those who knew anything about rocketry said it was impossible. We had only just put men into orbit around the Earth, and landing on the moon was probably decades away. Most experts think we will need another 30 years to get fusion power plants (a standing joke among scientists since the 1950s), but Kennedy’s speech at Rice University showed that where there is a will, there is a way.

President Biden should promise that the United States will have a working fusion power plant by 2035. The costs will be enormous, but the benefits from a working fusion energy resource far outweigh the benefits from landing on the moon — and it might help to save the planet from a climate disaster if we can get it in the relatively near future. Cheap fusion energy would be the ultimate energy security and economic engine for a prosperous future.

Gary Krellenstein, New York

The writer is a nuclear engineer.

