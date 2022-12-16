The Dec. 10 Politics & The Nation article “States identify 120,000 abandoned, leak-prone oil wells” described a long-standing and well-documented problem. The glaring lack of financial responsibility and accountability in onshore oil and gas exploration and production (and other) industries results from such factors as strong industry pushback and denial; failures in legislation, regulation, implementation and enforcement of properly designed programs; and, ultimately, lack of respect for the environment, human health and property.
I have spent much of my professional life advising federal, state and foreign governments about proper financial assurance programs and have witnessed the difficulties of putting financial accountability programs in place, especially absent strong guiding laws. It is a sad reality that certain businesses must be paid to do the right thing.
Paul E. Bailey, Chevy Chase