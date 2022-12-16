The Dec. 10 Politics & The Nation article “States identify 120,000 abandoned, leak-prone oil wells” described a long-standing and well-documented problem. The glaring lack of financial responsibility and accountability in onshore oil and gas exploration and production (and other) industries results from such factors as strong industry pushback and denial; failures in legislation, regulation, implementation and enforcement of properly designed programs; and, ultimately, lack of respect for the environment, human health and property.