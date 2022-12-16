Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A very triggered Donald Trump lashed out in a rage this week at two polls showing Florida governor Ron DeSantis leading him by double digits among likely GOP primary voters. Trump’s advisers took notice: They rebooted Trump’s strategy in a way designed to remind Republicans why they were so besotted with his presidency in the first place.

But paradoxically, Trump’s revised strategy highlights an underappreciated reason for DeSantis’s advantage over him. As governor of a big, populous state with one of the largest economies in the country, DeSantis can turn his office into a real-time display of how he’d deploy state power to crush the “woke” leftist enemy, something Trump no longer has the option to do.

Trump’s revamped strategy illustrates the point. The Wall Street Journal reports that in coming weeks, Trump will eschew large-scale rallies and instead will “tour key states and conduct smaller policy events, focusing on crime, border security, foreign policy, big tech and the economy.”

The idea behind this, according to the Journal, will be to “remind voters of the ideas Mr. Trump advanced during his time in office, which remain popular among Republicans.” His supporters predict that DeSantis will fade once he faces more scrutiny, suggesting the governor will be exposed as a career politician and not a true warrior for MAGA.

This is a strange strategy, since it’s hard to imagine that Trump’s allure had much to do with policy. Sure, if Trump reminds GOP voters that he pushed asylum seekers back to Mexico to face human rights horrors — or that his tariffs on our allies made Euro-weenie elites squeal — perhaps they’ll nod along approvingly. But compare that to what DeSantis has at his disposal.

DeSantis announced this week that he’s seeking a grand jury investigation of wrongdoing by big pharmaceutical companies and others related to the distribution of covid-19 vaccines. This didn’t just demonstrate that his anti-vax commitment is more deeply felt than that of Trump, as many pointed out.

It also illustrated DeSantis’s zeal for marshaling state power against vaguely imagined cabals of liberal elites. DeSantis consciously depicted a conspiracy between Big Pharma and other powerful entities (the federal government) to impose on unsuspecting citizens a moralistic (woke) agenda (the idea that covid vaccines work and getting them is an act of solidarity with others). DeSantis has demonstrated that he’s the scourge of this elite conspiracy.

Similarly, DeSantis used state budgetary funds to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., to force liberal elites to confront the supposed migrant border invasion. The whole idea underlying the stunt is nonsense. But in the land of right-wing make-believe, the very fact that liberal elites screamed in opposition (never mind that they criticized the stunt as morally wrong while welcoming the migrants) shows DeSantis drew blood from them.

That came after DeSantis and Florida Republicans moved to strip Disney of its special tax status to punish the company for opposing his vile “don’t say gay” law. And earlier this year, DeSantis began a much-hyped crackdown on mostly fictional voter fraud, which recently resulted in the highly publicized arrests of voters who had no idea they had broken any laws.

For anyone paying attention to details, many of these stunts have devolved into utter farces. His migrant flights have run into legal trouble, and he hasn’t attempted another one since. Brutal national coverage depicted the voter arrests as little more than vaudevillian buffoonery. It’s hard to imagine the attack on Disney or the threats against Big Pharma will have much real-world impact.

But if you think any of that will harm DeSantis among GOP primary voters, you haven’t been paying attention. Inside the right-wing media ecosystem, few of those details will get serious airing, and regardless, any mainstream news media criticism of the stunts will be transformed into confirmation of his formidable Own The Libs effectiveness.

It’s hard to know how much these moves are helping DeSantis. But given that he’s leading Trump in many polls, it seems clear that he’s successfully appealing to the Republican primary electorate in a way Trump cannot.

Sure, much of that is probably due to Trump fatigue, or dissatisfaction with Trump’s mounting legal travails and other Trump antics. But DeSantis has obviously found his own way of reaching GOP voters, one more directly suited to their apparent desire to see the state weaponized against the liberal cultural enemy.

At risk of trivializing the ugly nature of what DeSantis is doing, you might call this move the DeSantis Flex. And it’s hard to escape the sense that it’s supplanting the Trump rally as the way to thrill the restless GOP masses.

