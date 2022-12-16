I read with interest the Dec. 12 Metro article “ Jury awards twins $1.5 million in suit over cheating claim ” because I am an identical twin. I am so identical that Ancestry.com held my DNA submission because my sister’s was already on file. A month ago, the company found a daughter with a 100 percent match. It happened to be my twin’s daughter. That would have made 1983 a busy year, with my giving birth in February and my other “daughter” being born in April.

Growing up, my sister and I were placed at opposite ends of the classroom because we always scored the same on tests. The nuns were trying to figure out how we did it. When I was in the Army in the 1970s, I had her morning sickness and her “false labor.” In the aforementioned 1983, I was stationed in Germany and went into labor. She was in Louisiana, began feeling pains but knew it was too early for her to deliver. Her pains stopped when my daughter was born.