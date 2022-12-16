Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk is conducting a lot of interesting experiments with Twitter — can you run a major tech company with less than a third of its former staff? Follow @TwitterSupport to find out! But by far the most fascinating are his fitful moves toward transparency in moderation. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This past spring, when Musk’s Twitter saga was in its earliest chapters, Musk suggested that under his ownership, the company would be more cautious about taking down tweets or permanently banning users and give users more insight into how decisions are made about throttling their visibility. And since taking over, he’s given independent journalists unprecedented access to internal debates over content moderation.

Now, he’s also suspended an account that annoyed him, then suspended journalists who reported on that decision.

Whether this is better on net will be left as an exercise for the reader. But it certainly demonstrates why Big Tech has been struggling so hard with user demands for fairness and transparency.

Tech platforms have historically leaned Delphic in their policy enforcement decisions, as I learned a couple of years ago when a major tech company threatened to close my account for violating its operating agreement. It took nearly a month, and a lot of back and forth, merely to discover what I was alleged to have done (a misunderstanding, as it turned out).

This happens, I’m told, because tech platforms are locked in an eternal war with bad actors. No, conservatives, that’s not a euphemism for you — mostly they’re battling the folks we all agree are bad. You know, the ones who would like to flood our social media platforms with spam and pornography, our search results with ad-crusted nonsense and our news feeds with deceptive clickbait.

Platforms are afraid that providing too-explicit explanations to folks such as me will also help malefactors find loopholes in their policies or algorithms, enabling their antisocial behavior. It’s a familiar problem to anyone who ever watched a child annoy their younger siblings by feigning slaps while shouting “I’m not touching you!” And as any parent knows, it’s impossible to write rules detailed enough to keep a determined scofflaw from misbehaving.

So modern society handles only the clearest, easiest problems through formal policy or law. We leave the rest to informal social norms that have a bit of play in them.

“I know it when I see it.”

“Management reserves the right to ask guests to leave for any reason.”

“I don’t care whether you’re touching her, CUT IT OUT!”

Unfortunately, abandoning hard-and-fast rules in favor of nuanced judgment leaves a lot of room for abusive exercises of power. This is why decent societies don’t let cops take suspects into the backroom and enforce some unwritten laws with a bit of extrajudicial violence.

It’s also why conservatives — and Musk — became so obsessed with transparency in social media moderation. Because while publishing explicit rules might make it easier for outsiders to game the system, relying on informal social norms makes it easier for insiders to hijack it. And over the years, it’s become clear that tech insiders lean in a decidedly progressive direction.

One way to check insider abuse is ... transparency. So Musk let Matt Taibbi of TK News, Bari Weiss of the Free Press and journalist Michael Shellenberger, look at the internal debate over politically charged moderation controversies, such as the suppression of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 election, or the suspension of President Donald Trump’s account after Jan. 6, 2021. Collectively, their reporting suggests that Twitter’s decision-making was distressingly ad hoc — conservatives would say “indefensibly biased.”

Of course, we already knew that some of Twitter’s decisions were, well, hard to defend. The laptop story was throttled because it allegedly violated Twitter’s hacked materials policy, even though a New York Times story involving leaked Trump tax returns had been all over Twitter just two weeks earlier. Those returns were presumably not given to the Times by anyone who had the legal authority to do so.

A few months later, Trump’s account would be indefinitely suspended because of the risk of “further incitement of violence,” even though you had to squint pretty hard to see anything he’d tweeted as direct incitement. Meanwhile, other heads of state who had tweeted clear calls for violence against their enemies had been allowed to keep tweeting.

But as I say, tech companies are often intentionally inscrutable about such decisions, so it was hard to prove bias. Until the “Twitter Files” — which suggest that even internally, Twitter’s employees often couldn’t clearly justify what they were doing.

A right-wing account known as “Libs of TikTok” (which, as its name suggests, mainly tweets out clips of progressives saying controversial things on TikTok) was suspended for “indirectly violating” Twitter’s policy on hateful conduct, even as an internal memo acknowledged that moderators could find no explicit policy violations that would merit permanent suspension. I have yet to encounter anyone who can articulate the difference between punishing people for “indirect” policy violations and just not having a policy.

Similarly, the Twitter staff initially assigned to evaluate Trump’s post-election tweets apparently saw no violation. Twitter eventually suspended the account anyway on the grounds that his followers might be receiving coded calls for violence in his tweets, even if the moderators couldn’t prove Trump had sent any.

In the aftermath of these revelations, a fascinating partisan split emerged. The left saw a nothingburger, a pedestrian tale of moderators struggling with hard problems — including a possibly false story that could conceivably tip an election; an account that broadcasts inflammatory material, knowing that some of its followers might harass the subjects; and a president who had figured out how to push right up to the edge of Twitter’s rules, to terrible effect, without ever quite crossing the line. Such difficult cases, to them, justified Twitter’s I-know-it-when-I-see it approach.

The right, meanwhile, saw an overwhelmingly liberal group that kept making all the hard calls for its own team.

And then a somewhat delicious twist: While this debate was still raging, Twitter abruptly decided to ban an account that had been tracking the movements of Musk’s private plane, along with similar accounts doing the same for other rich and famous people. The new policy announced to justify this seemed hastily written and designed backward from its target, rather than forward from any coherent principle. One might even call it … ad hoc.

Thursday night, a number reporters who had covered the decision, including The Post’s Drew Harwell, had their accounts suspended because, Musk said, their reporting amounted to “doxing” him. And just like that, everyone changed sides.

People who had dismissed the “Twitter Files” as a yawn suddenly seemed (understandably) outraged by an unaccountable insider using his power to punish journalists for doing their jobs. Those who had chafed under the prior regime were now defending ad hockery — wasn’t transmitting Musk’s whereabouts in real time potentially dangerous? Didn’t Musk have a right to be safe from strangers who might target him? They seemed unaware that the random lefties who had been turned into hate figures by Libs of TikTok could have justifiably asked the same question.

More reasonably, they demanded to know where all this outrage, this concern for fairness and transparency, had been when conservatives were targeted. And here, finally, we’d stumbled upon a common truth: When choosing between clear rules, published well in advance, or a more personal approach, our preference often depends less on principle than on whether we identify with the outsiders or the insiders, the rulemakers or the ruled.

