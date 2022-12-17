The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion This was a World Cup of human rights horrors

By the
December 17, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST
German players cover their mouths in a World Cup team photo Nov. 23 to protest human rights abuses in Qatar. (Ina Fassbender/Agence France-Presse)

As the 2022 World Cup wraps up, there is an overarching takeaway: Holding it in Qatar was a huge mistake. FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, had numerous chances to take a stand for basic human dignities. It didn’t. The result has been a World Cup of human rights horrors.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Awarding this major event to Qatar in 2010 was suspect from the start given that homosexuality is illegal there, women have almost no rights and are subject to a “male guardianship law,” and the nation’s long record of human rights abuses. Even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who presided over the selection, has admitted that “it was a bad choice.”

Opinion | This World Cup is thrilling. That’s a problem.

The stadiums and surrounding infrastructure for the event were built with abusive labor practices and cost thousands of lives, according to the Guardian and Human Rights Watch. Qatar bribed soccer officials to get the World Cup and then bribed government officials to look the other way. As the games began, the Qatari government censored how people dressed. Fans who wore or carried gay pride symbols, women’s rights slogans or anything else the government didn’t like were detained or banned from entering. Foreign journalists were instructed to stick to sports in their reporting. And Qatar changed the rules at the last minute to ban alcohol from stadiums.

None of this should diminish the performances of the players who gave the world spectacular sporting moments, including the triumphs along the way of underdogs Morocco and Croatia. Many made it clear how much they objected to the host nation’s egregious practices.

German players posed with their hands over their mouths for an official photo before a match. “It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable,” the team said. Captains of several teams planned to wear rainbow armbands to protest Qatar’s disregard for LGBTQ rights, but FIFA threatened them with yellow cards. (German, British and Belgian politicians wore the armbands in the stands instead.) Iranian players bravely refused to sing their national anthem before the start of their first game to stand in solidarity with anti-government protesters back home.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
On the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • Turkey’s autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is at it again.
  • Climate warning signs continue to emerge from the Arctic.
  • Hong Kong’s crackdown on free speech continues.
A court in mid-December sentenced Istanbul’s popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a political rival of the president, to more than two years in prison on the charge of “insulting public figures.” If confirmed on appeal, his conviction would bar Mr. Imamoglu from seeking public office. Mr. Erdogan has a long history of suppressing critics and competition. Read our recent editorial.
Federal researchers have found that the past seven years in the Arctic have been the warmest seven years since 1900. Effects include devastating wildfires and toxic algal blooms. Scientists also worry that Arctic melting could release huge amounts of greenhouse gases. Read a recent editorial about the melting Arctic.
A Hong Kong judge sentenced Jimmy Lai, a media magnate known for publishing a defiantly independent newspaper, to almost six years in prison. His trial for violating Hong Kong’s repressive national security law, charges for which he could face life in prison, has been postponed until next year. Read our most recent editorial on the case.

1/4

End of carousel

No one should have been surprised by Qatar’s heavy-handedness. It has attempted to buy off governments around the world. A vice president of the European parliament has been arrested on charges of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from Qatar. In the United States, Qatar has spent more than $72 million on lobbying since 2015 — more than Apple and the National Rifle Association, according to OpenSecrets.

Opinion | America is here to save the World Cup in 2026. You’re welcome, world.

FIFA had a final chance to salvage some grace from its shamefulness, but it turned down a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of peace before the final match. FIFA officials had also signaled openness to creating a fund to provide additional compensation to migrant workers. Now that does not appear to be happening.

Instead of owning up to mistakes, FIFA President Gianni Infantino used his news conference at the start of the tournament to accuse Western nations of “hypocrisy,” but he could not deflect from what was there for people around the planet to see. Indeed, the World Cup is that rare event that brings together much of the world — from Wall Street trading desks to the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh — to watch. That makes it all the more essential to not just put on epic games for 90 minutes, but to produce a shared experience that upholds human rights and dignity.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (national politics); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...