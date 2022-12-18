Arlington has an important opportunity at hand. Yet, as reported in the Dec. 11 Metro article “ Fight over new zoning starts with its name ,” there seems to be more concern about finding a descriptive term for the zoning change to allow more affordable housing than to agree that Arlington has an actual problem to solve. The article reported that the median price of a home in Arlington was $650,000 — and $1.17 million for a single-family house. Retired real estate agent Diane Duston maintained, “I don’t think there’s a missing middle … for younger people with realistic expectations, there are plenty of attainable options on the market.” So where exactly are these “attainable options”?

In the 1930s, and later during the years following World War II, one architect was determined to find a solution to what he saw as a major residential problem: the need for good, moderately priced housing. Frank Lloyd Wright applied his principles of organic architecture to the development of the Usonian house. As early as 1894, Wright wrote, “Home means more than money and the smaller means sometimes show the best results.” One creative example — his Pope-Leighey house — can be seen in nearby Mount Vernon, on the grounds of Woodlawn Plantation. By 1954 he still believed “the house of moderate cost is not only America’s major architectural problem but the problem most difficult for her major architects.”