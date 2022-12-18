Regarding the Dec. 11 editorial “How to respond to an expected surge at the border”:
The United States is under no moral or international or domestic legal obligation to admit and shelter those who seek to circumvent the established immigration system by simply engaging in the demonstrated charade of declaring that they seek “asylum.” Moreover, the expenditure of millions of dollars for additional border facilities and asylum hearing officers will offer no meaningful solution to this ongoing national crisis. It is the asylum process itself that must be restructured. Toward this end, the issuance of a U.S. statement of policy indicating that those who seek asylum in the United States must apply for this status at a U.S. Embassy or consulates within their country of citizenship merits serious consideration.
David E. Graham, Charlottesville