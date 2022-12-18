To qualify for asylum, individuals must demonstrate that they have suffered or fear that they will suffer persecution because of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Clearly, the overwhelming majority of those arriving at the southern border do not meet any of these criteria. Yet, year after year, under our current immigration policy, thousands upon thousands of “asylum seekers” are admitted to the United States, processed and sent on their way, with only the understanding that they must “appear” at some distant date for a hearing at which their claim for asylum will almost certainly be denied. Any incentive to make such an appearance is thus virtually nonexistent. The result is, in effect, an “open border” — a perception shared throughout Central and South America, as well as elsewhere.