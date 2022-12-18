The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The ‘asylum’ sham means we’ll see a continued mess at the border

December 18, 2022 at 12:54 p.m. EST
Migrants who have just been deported from the United States enter a processing center on March 31 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 11 editorial “How to respond to an expected surge at the border”:

To qualify for asylum, individuals must demonstrate that they have suffered or fear that they will suffer persecution because of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Clearly, the overwhelming majority of those arriving at the southern border do not meet any of these criteria. Yet, year after year, under our current immigration policy, thousands upon thousands of “asylum seekers” are admitted to the United States, processed and sent on their way, with only the understanding that they must “appear” at some distant date for a hearing at which their claim for asylum will almost certainly be denied. Any incentive to make such an appearance is thus virtually nonexistent. The result is, in effect, an “open border” — a perception shared throughout Central and South America, as well as elsewhere.

The United States is under no moral or international or domestic legal obligation to admit and shelter those who seek to circumvent the established immigration system by simply engaging in the demonstrated charade of declaring that they seek “asylum.” Moreover, the expenditure of millions of dollars for additional border facilities and asylum hearing officers will offer no meaningful solution to this ongoing national crisis. It is the asylum process itself that must be restructured. Toward this end, the issuance of a U.S. statement of policy indicating that those who seek asylum in the United States must apply for this status at a U.S. Embassy or consulates within their country of citizenship merits serious consideration.

David E. Graham, Charlottesville

