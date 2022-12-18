Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American workers have been on a roller coaster for two years. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy, leading to extensive layoffs. Kept afloat by stimulus checks and then buoyed by infrastructure and CHIPS legislation that offered the promise of high wages, workers returned in record numbers in 2021-22, though with inflation eating away at their real wages. If job creation and growth now hold and inflation abates, workers and businesses alike may get their “soft landing.” As workers navigate an uncertain future, they will have in their corner a revived labor movement that has made significant gains.

Gallup reported in August, “Seventy-one percent of Americans now approve of labor unions.” This is up from 64 percent before the pandemic and is the highest share Gallup has found since 1965. Americans are enthusiastic about unions because they are winning, and then delivering, contracts. This encourages other employees to organize.

In short, pro-union sentiment has translated into a record number of petitions to form unions. And petitions translate into successful organizing campaigns. Bloomberg Law found: “Unions prevailed in 641 NLRB elections in the first half of the year …. That’s the highest [union election] win total for labor in nearly 20 years.” While Starbucks employees racked up 200 of those wins, even excluding that impressive record, “the number of union wins in first-half 2022 still would have outnumbered 2021’s total of 355 wins.” Labor victories managed to organize more than 43,000 workers — “more than double the number of workers organized in first-half 2021,” Bloomberg Law said.

UnionTrack, which monitors labor campaigns, points to big wins last summer — at Apple, Trader Joe’s, three research institutions (Mount Sinai, Columbia and the University of Washington) and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Most important, unions found success in the tech industry, long a bastion of anti-union sentiment. Breakthroughs at Microsoft, gaming companies and Apple suggest that future campaigns in the industry are likely to grow.

Not every effort is successful, of course. A high-profile failure to organize employees in Albany marked a setback for Amazon unionization. (Amazon’s founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) That was a disappointment following a major victory in April at a fulfillment center on Staten Island, where workers elected to be represented by Amazon Labor Union.

And many union activists were disappointed by the congressionally imposed deal for railroad employees that failed to provide paid sick leave.

Going forward, the biggest assets unions have are highhanded employers who are unwilling to accommodate work-from-home schedules or refuse to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation.

Keep in mind that the unions’ gains — from the five-day workweek to overtime pay to vacation days — have improved life for all workers. So, to the employees and organizers who persevered to gain recognition and new contracts this past year, we can say, well done.

