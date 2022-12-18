It has been suggested that mandatory immunization of military personnel be stopped because the immunity conferred by coronavirus vaccines is not long-lasting [“It’s time the Pentagon ended its coronavirus vaccine mandate for the military,” Leana S. Wen, op-ed, Dec. 11]. We have already experienced two instances in which naval vessels were made inoperable by outbreaks of covid-19 infections among their crews. In the past, when single doses did not prevent outbreaks of measles or chickenpox, we did not stop immunizing with these vaccines. We added a second dose.
To maintain combat readiness, it is necessary to house personnel in crowded conditions, whether on land or sea, where this very contagious virus is readily transmitted. Rather than stopping vaccination of military personnel with coronavirus vaccines, combat readiness can be maintained only by efforts to reduce transmission by giving additional doses of these vaccines.
Philip Al Brunell, Chevy Chase
The writer is a former member of the Committee on Infectious Diseases and a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.