It has been suggested that mandatory immunization of military personnel be stopped because the immunity conferred by coronavirus vaccines is not long-lasting [“It’s time the Pentagon ended its coronavirus vaccine mandate for the military,” Leana S. Wen, op-ed, Dec. 11]. We have already experienced two instances in which naval vessels were made inoperable by outbreaks of covid-19 infections among their crews. In the past, when single doses did not prevent outbreaks of measles or chickenpox, we did not stop immunizing with these vaccines. We added a second dose.