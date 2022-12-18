Recent articles about inflation, including “Nov. data raise hopes for easing inflation” [front page, Dec. 14], are well and good when taking a macro look at inflation. Missing in such discussions is whether prices will fall from inflated highs. Also missing is the effect of shrinkflation — less in a package for the same or higher price. I ran across this on Dec. 14. The box of ice cream I usually buy shrank from two quarts to 1.5 quarts and is now 1.44 quarts, but the price is the same. The honey I buy increased to $12.50 from $9. These are just two examples of inflation’s effects.
Though the president tries to be upbeat when discussing inflation, he and his advisers, and the academics who study and report on inflation, need to get out and see what we are dealing with in the real world.
Walter Hadlock, Herndon