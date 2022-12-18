Recent articles about inflation, including “Nov. data raise hopes for easing inflation” [front page, Dec. 14], are well and good when taking a macro look at inflation. Missing in such discussions is whether prices will fall from inflated highs. Also missing is the effect of shrinkflation — less in a package for the same or higher price. I ran across this on Dec. 14. The box of ice cream I usually buy shrank from two quarts to 1.5 quarts and is now 1.44 quarts, but the price is the same. The honey I buy increased to $12.50 from $9. These are just two examples of inflation’s effects.