In her Dec. 14 op-ed, “Where the justices appear speaks volumes,” Ruth Marcus deftly exposed the contradiction between the required appearance of judicial impartiality and the propensity of Supreme Court justices to participate in events hosted by groups or organizations wedded to their interpretive philosophies. The law must be above suspicion to command public confidence. But suspicion is awakened when the public sees justices befriend their ideological favorites, whose stature and donations are boosted by sharing the justices’ enormous prestige and fame.