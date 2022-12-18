Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The Troubles,” three decades of sectarian strife in Northern Ireland, left behind questions about historical truth, reconciliation, justice and accountability that have lingered since the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. They deserve to be addressed, but legislation now making its way through the British Parliament seems unlikely to bring closure.

The conflict, which lasted from 1968 to 1998, set Catholics and groups opposed to British rule, including the paramilitary Irish Republican Army, against Protestants and pro-British forces, including loyalist militant groups. More than 3,500 people were killed. Many of the homicides remain unsolved.

In 2014, the British and Irish governments and Northern Ireland parties negotiated the Stormont House Agreement, which set out mechanisms for reconciliation and rule of law. But last year, the British government declared “the current system for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles is not meeting the needs of anybody and reform is required.” The government pointed to the large backlog of criminal investigations and said it wanted to move away from a “lengthy pursuit of retributive justice.” As of May, the Police Service of Northern Ireland had a load of more than 900 cases involving nearly 1,200 deaths. Families of victims have waited decades for truth and justice, while aging British veterans complain they have been demonized.

Advertisement

In 2019, Boris Johnson, campaigning for the Tory leadership, promised to end “unfair” prosecutions of those who served as soldiers. In 2021, his government proposed a blanket amnesty, in the form of a statute of limitations to apply to “all Troubles-related incidents.” It sparked outrage in Northern Ireland and was subsequently scrapped. This year, the British government introduced the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which would establish a new body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, with three to five commissioners to oversee a five-year effort to come to terms with the past by conducting reviews of individual cases and creating a historical record.

The most disturbing aspect of the new approach is a proposed grant of immunity from prosecution, on a case-by-case basis, to those who committed serious offenses during the Troubles, on condition they give testimony that “is true to the best of [their] knowledge and belief.” This is not blanket amnesty, and requires the applicant to cooperate with the commission’s fact-finding. Such an approach was tried in South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which received 7,112 amnesty applications, but granted only about 12 percent of them.

The British proposal sets a disturbingly low bar for immunity, according to the commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović. She expressed concern that granting immunity could “embolden perpetrators, who would be able to publicly present their version of the facts and to shape the narrative of any violations they were involved in, without offering victims the chance to challenge any statements made.” In June, the House of Commons kept the immunity provision in the bill by a vote of 273-205. The bill has passed a second reading and is now at the committee stage in the House of Lords, where amendments can be considered.

Advertisement

Under the bill, not all cases would be granted immunity; some could be referred for prosecution. But the process seems likely to keep stirring controversy rather than reconciliation. Immunity from prosecution “could reward appalling conduct, with no recognition of the harm it has done,” says the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law.

Just as concerning, the legislation would close other avenues for accountability. With some exceptions, it would prohibit future police investigations, civil claims and inquests stemming from the Troubles. The logic is a trade-off: in exchange for truth and a full historical accounting, the threat of future punishment is removed. For such a bargain to work, the mechanism must be above reproach, but there has been an outpouring of criticism of the proposed commission. A joint British parliamentary committee on human rights expressed doubts the commission would undertake investigations which are “independent, effective, reasonably prompt and expeditious, subject to public scrutiny, and involve the next-of-kin.” The joint committee questioned whether the new commission could impartially investigate cases that implicate the British government, and said it had serious doubts the legislation would meet the basic standards of the European Convention on Human Rights. The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission called for a “reassessment” of the bill. Ms. Mijatović said the government should consider withdrawing the legislation. Victims’ groups have also spoken out in opposition.

Truth and reconciliation are worthy goals that require arduous work. In the case of Northern Ireland, they demand a credible mechanism that will earn the confidence of all. This legislation ought to be scrapped and a new attempt made with an eye toward accountability and a historical record that will stand the test of time.

GiftOutline Gift Article