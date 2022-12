Max Boot’s argument in his Dec. 15 op-ed, “ Arm Ukraine to hit occupied territory ,” that we must give Ukraine weapons to win its war is correct: Fight to win or not at all.

Nonetheless, an $847 billion defense budget is not enough. The U.S. Navy, Marines and Army are underfunded. For example, the Navy needs more carrier battle groups and the Army more divisions. Net assessment experts maintain we can defeat China. This is correct — at present — but the costs grow yearly. China has the second-largest military budget, a situation inconceivable 30 years ago. Moreover, the object of military power is not to fight a war but to intimidate the adversary to gain strategic objectives without war. China understands this; why do we not?