A spate of antisemitic vandalism in the D.C. area this weekend underscores the pandemic of hate that American Jews now experience. Moreover, it pointed to the consequences of rampant antisemitism coursing through social media. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Jerusalem Post reports: Antisemitic symbols were found Friday at a bus stop bench at Montgomery Mall. On Saturday, ‘horrific antisemitic statements were found spray painted on the Walt Whitman High School sign’ … These incidents came on the heels of graphic hateful graffiti found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail just weeks ago, and … antisemitic vandalism and graffiti were also recently reported at the Rock Creek Park Trail in Washington. In a rare joint statement, the Anti-Defamation League in D.C., the American Jewish Committee in D.C., the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington declared they were “angered and disgusted by the additional acts of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism in our region this weekend.” The groups warned that they “cannot normalize or become inured to the proliferation of such heinous acts.” Coming in the days leading up to Hanukkah — the “festival of lights” in which Jews around their world display their freedom to practice their religion — the incidents cast a shadow over the approximately 300,000 Jews in the D.C. metropolitan area.

These events are part of the larger national pattern of increased hate crimes and rising hate speech on social media directed at Jews. These, along with a former president’s dining with two noted antisemites, serve to lessen the stigma of anti-Jewish sentiment. When Republicans mumble generic disapproval of antisemitism but refuse to eject Donald Trump from their party, they suggest that no price will be paid for palling around with neo-Nazis and White nationalists.

It’s not just D.C., of course. Last week, a 63-year-old Jewish man was attacked in New York City’s Central Park. The assailant yelled antisemitic slurs and shouted, “Kanye 2024,” a reference to Trump’s dinner guest who now calls himself Ye. Afterward, the regional ADL director Scott Richman told CNN, “Crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities and cause unique trauma on top of physical harm.” He added, “When public figures with huge platforms fan the flames of antisemitism, people will copy it and begin to think it’s normal.”

In contrast to the owner of Twitter (whose “free speech” standard apparently protects virulent antisemitism but not reporting on his whereabouts) and MAGA politicians, the Biden administration has repeatedly and robustly denounced the rise in antisemitism, formed a task force to come up with a national strategy to deal with the problem and enlisted in that effort the second gentleman, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president.

Widely praised by Jewish and civil rights groups, Doug Emhoff has hosted public summits and spoken out in personal terms. Just a week before the latest incidents in D.C. he tweeted:

Antisemitism is on the rise all over the world, including in the United States. We can’t stay silent. We have an obligation to speak up and fight back. pic.twitter.com/HcNV6LqJj9 — attn (@attn) December 7, 2022

His message that “words matter” and “words lead to violence” should not be lost on social media platforms, advertisers, users and European regulators. While the First Amendment protects loathsome speech, the real-world effects of antisemitic rhetoric should prompt U.S. lawmakers to revisit legislation to require social media platforms that enjoy liability protection to display clearly their terms of service, meaningfully disclose their efforts to comply and afford access for researchers to study the impact of algorithms that radicalize users.

It’s simply not enough for Republicans to declare that antisemitism has no place in the GOP when Trump not only has a place but remains the front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Elon Musk and Trump have a legal right to associate with whomever they please and even to monetize hate speech. However, Americans who deplore bigotry and violence have every right — even an obligation — to ostracize them and deplore what they are peddling. No one is compelled to buy an NFT, a Tesla or ad space on Twitter. Americans need not be complicit in the orgy of racism, antisemitism and other hate speech and the crimes they have unleashed.

