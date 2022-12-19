Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dec. 10 editorial “The calm before the storm” pointed out the disparity between the need and value of transit service and the lack of political and public support for funding transit when pandemic funds run dry. The D.C. Council voted to spend $42 million starting in July for free boarding of buses originating in D.C. but failed to address Metro’s projected deficits of $527 million for the fiscal year starting in July 2024 and $731 million four years later.

The council noted the public good and the benefit for the majority of bus riders who earn less than $50,000 a year. The editorial said the council “bowed to business interests, including restaurants. They hope free bus rides will juice their bottom lines,” an acknowledgment of direct economic benefit to business from a public subsidy.

Metro’s general manager stated that to solve the long-term question of Metro funding, “the first piece is us gaining trust and credibility.” Wouldn’t a request for congressional funding be better received if those business interests receiving direct measurable economic benefits also contributed to funding Metro? Assessing beneficiaries of infrastructure, such as greater densities and less parking for development adjacent to transit stations, is a common practice, long talked about for funding transit but seldom applied.

The D.C. area has vast institutional resources, universities, nonprofits and others capable of preparing alternative proposals for assessing a fair share of Metro funding from direct recipients of its economic benefit. Unless we agree upon those businesses profiting from Metro services contributing to funding Metro, can there be a dispersion of Metro’s storm clouds?

Martin Wallen, Bethesda

The writer is a transportation and infrastructure engineer.

Bus transit is a price-inelastic service, which means that ridership is not sensitive to changes in fare. This inelasticity occurs because many riders are transit-dependent and would use transit anyway, and many commuters wouldn’t consider using transit no matter the fare. Research shows that the percent change in quantity (ridership) to the percent change in price (fare) can range from -0.10 to -0.50. So, a 100 percent decrease in fare would only increase ridership by 10 to 50 percent. Meanwhile, the 100 percent decrease in fare would result in a loss of fare box revenue that could cover 20 percent to 40 percent of transit operating costs. Free transit has worked as a short-term strategy to get commuters’ attention to consider transit, but it can benefit longer-distance, higher-income commuters more than urban residents who travel just a few blocks.

Research also shows that service improvements, which can cost a lot, are better at increasing ridership than fare reductions. In any case, fare collection and boarding are easily done through fare cards and passes, and there are more effective policies that financially assist the working poor.

Z. Andrew Farkas, Silver Spring

