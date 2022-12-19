In his Dec. 15 op-ed, “How right-wing Republicans could bolster our democracy,” Dan Lipinski, a Democratic U.S. House member from 2005 to 2021, argued that little actual deliberation occurs anymore in the House. And, ironically, members of the authoritarian House Freedom Caucus might be helping to correct this situation by “leveraging their votes for speaker to push for the diminishment of the imperial speakership and a return of power to individual members and committees.”
Mr. Lipinski argued that the framers’ intentions have been foiled over time: Real lawmaking is now done by House leaders and under the auspices of the House speaker. Committees, where debating over legislation ought to take place, often get bypassed in the formulation of law.
Should you ever wonder whether your vote for your congressperson has any real effect, Mr. Lipinski's seasoned perspective should go a long way toward providing an answer. And it might even give you some grudging respect for members of the Freedom Caucus as they attempt to restore the framers' original objective.
Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.