In his Dec. 15 op-ed, “How right-wing Republicans could bolster our democracy,” Dan Lipinski, a Democratic U.S. House member from 2005 to 2021, argued that little actual deliberation occurs anymore in the House. And, ironically, members of the authoritarian House Freedom Caucus might be helping to correct this situation by “leveraging their votes for speaker to push for the diminishment of the imperial speakership and a return of power to individual members and committees.”