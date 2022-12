The headline for Gary Abernathy’s Dec. 15 op-ed, “ On hot-button issues, avoid these words ,” made me laugh out loud. I read on, hoping that something in the column would redeem the headline. My hopes were dashed.

Surprising: Mr. Abernathy limited his topics to abortion, guns, gender issues and supporters of Donald Trump. What, no “racism”? No “antisemitism”? After all, many in our society think that racism and antisemitism don’t exist or that they exist only when people talk about them. I still would love to hear what language Mr. Abernathy would condone on these issues.