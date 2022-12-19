Though I appreciated the data and information presented in the Dec. 16 front-page article “Migrant shortfall hampers economy,” it is important to recognize why these jobs aren’t being filled: because they are low-pay and high-risk, especially during the global pandemic. I agree that assigning these jobs to migrants has been harmful to the economy, but I also think it is important to note how it is harmful and dehumanizing to immigrants.
To have successful and humanitarian migration and to help people who are fleeing their homes from violence or harm, their contributions must be seen as greater than economic. Conditions must be improved for all workers; we should not rely on immigrants’ desperation and “dreams” to fill these roles.
Using an economic reason seems like a good way to increase old quotas and find some middle ground with Republicans, but for immigrants to be successful in this country, how they are viewed and treated should change, not just quotas and restrictions.
Sumi Suda, Washington