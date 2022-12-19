Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack approached the end of its work Monday with a dramatic recommendation that the Justice Department charge former president Donald Trump with four crimes, including inciting or assisting an insurrection. This criminal referral is symbolic; the Justice Department is responsible for making a tough call on whether such charges would stick — and whether it would be prudent to indict a former president and current presidential candidate.

The committee has secured its legacy in different ways, providing a searing picture of what occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, and exhibiting the cowardice of those who, out of fear of Mr. Trump, refused to help it reckon with that dark day.

The public now knows much more about Mr. Trump’s culpability. New details, including videotaped testimony from former Trump aides, showed Mr. Trump had been told he’d lost the election but nevertheless leaned on state officials, the Justice Department, his vice president and others to keep him in power — a campaign that resulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Monday’s hearing featured new revelations about longtime Trump adviser Hope Hicks. While the Capitol was being swarmed on Jan. 6, she texted a White House spokesman that she had urged Mr. Trump on both Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 to tweet something about how protests that day should be nonviolent, but he’d refused. Ms. Hicks recalled Mr. Trump telling her: “The only thing that matters is winning.”

Ms. Hicks is just one of the Republicans who testified about Mr. Trump. The list also includes Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Ms. Hutchinson was a star witness despite having much to lose professionally — and even as her former boss, ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, refused to testify.

The two House Republicans who served on the committee, Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), also deserve credit. Sadly, neither will return to Congress next year. But the work they did helped create a vital historical record. The committee plans to release the bulk of its non-sensitive records, including transcripts of deposition. The report they’ll put out this week will include a series of legislative recommendations for preventing a future Jan. 6.

It should not have taken courage to participate in a congressional inquiry into an attempted insurrection. Yet so many people who could have testified refused to do so. More than 30 witnesses invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, including John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Kenneth Chesebro.

Likewise, several House Republicans refused to comply with committee subpoenas. The committee referred the four who will remain in the House next year to the Ethics Committee: Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Scott Perry (Pa.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

Jan. 6, 2021, and its aftermath should have been a unifying moment. All Americans should have recoiled the way Ms. Cheney did. Instead, too many decided to be profiles in cowardice.

