Earlier this month, we published a list of 99 books recommended by parents from across the political spectrum. The goal: to call a truce in the culture war over kids’ books by reminding everyone just how delightful the genre is. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight We knew there were plenty of omissions; our original contributors could easily have come up with hundreds more ideas, but our editors said we had to stop somewhere. So we cheated — and asked you, our readers, to help us keep the project going.

Almost 250 Washington Post readers submitted ideas (and hashed out the children’s canon in more than 1,000 comments on the original article). These suggestions could have added hundreds more titles to our collection. So in the interest of sanity — and to help you with last-minute holiday shopping lists — here are more than 50 other recommendations, each nominated by more than one reader (with a few more from me). And for those of you who wanted a printable shopping list of the original library, we’ve got you covered.

Wild Things and other fantastical creatures. Readers were horrified that we had left out what many regard as Maurice Sendak’s masterpiece, “Where the Wild Things Are,” praising his message of enduring love and his vision of the comforts of home. Others endorsed Finnish artist Tove Jansson’s books about the hippo-like Moomins; Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter, who provides an amusing guide to a range of childhood problems; and Dr. Seuss’s environmental messenger “The Lorax.”

A big shocker to many: Seuss didn’t make the original list. Yet no consensus choice for his greatest book or books emerged, either. Perhaps Seussians might check out another author: Bill Peet, a Disney animator whose environmental fable “The Wump World” preceded “The Lorax,” and whose other weird and wonderful children’s books feature two-headed trolls, talented pigs, kindly dragons and baby gryphons.

Brit lit. Kenneth Grahame’s “The Wind in the Willows” and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series were the other omissions most noted by readers. One wondered whether Potter’s exclusion was “some form of capitulation due to the political environment” — specifically, Rowling’s remarks on transgender people. The truth is simpler: None of the original 40 parents we consulted nominated the Potter books, whether because they considered other fantasy series more essential, or because they assumed someone else would pick up the Gryffindor banner.

Bunnies and other animals. Children’s smallness, fragility and wildness mean they have a lot in common with animals. So no wonder animal books were high on readers’ lists.

A few bonus suggestions for readers who have already torn through these classics: Robert Lawson’s “The Fabulous Flight” is an uproarious Cold War satire involving a shrinking boy, a talking working-class seagull and a secret mission. Jane Yolen’s “Owl Moon” is a perfect introduction to bird-watching for little nature lovers. And Oliver Butterworth’s “The Enormous Egg” is about an extinct animal — a triceratops, to be precise — but still captures the bond between children and their pets.

Gary Paulsen’s adventure novel “Hatchet” makes the quest for self-reliance literal — and a matter of life and death. The minute our original list published, I wondered what sort of temporary amnesia led me to leave out Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” with its ultimate bookish girl, Jo March. Readers wisely recommended Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw’s “Love You Forever,” one of those books that, along with Martin Waddell’s “Once There Were Giants,” prepares parents for how fast their babies will grow up.

Fairy tales and nursery rhymes. Classic collections, such as Richard Scarry’s “Best Mother Goose Ever” and his “Best Storybook Ever,” had a beloved place on many readers’ shelves. But so did reinterpretations, including Janet and Allan Ahlberg’s gentle “Each Peach Pear Plum” and the outright feminist “The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko. Though I had to leave them off my original list, Patricia C. Wrede’s Enchanted Forest Chronicles books, starting with “Dealing With Dragons,” would be an excellent next step for fans of reinterpreted fairy tales who are moving on to chapter books.

Rhymes and poetry. A playful approach goes a long way toward getting children to love language, so it was delightful to see readers nominate books such as Robert Louis Stevenson’s “A Child’s Garden of Verses” and Dorothea Warren Fox’s picture book “Miss Twiggley’s Tree.”

Historical fiction. Many readers pointed out the absence of historical fiction, which has a special spot in my own heart. Among their recommendations: Mildred D. Taylor’s Newbery Medal-winning masterpiece “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry,” which chronicles Cassie Logan’s family struggle against the interlocking predations of racism and the Great Depression; Richard Peck’s “A Long Way from Chicago,” about children growing up in and around Depression-era Chicago; Donald Hall’s “Ox-Cart Man,” about a New England peddler and the wares his family makes, featuring beautiful illustrations by Barbara Cooney; and Virginia Lee Burton’s “The Little House,” a chronicle of urban expansion and retreat.

Children's books recommended by parents across the political spectrum

