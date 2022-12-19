The Prince William Board of County Supervisors okayed a plan riddled with inconsistencies, blatant pro-developer loopholes and ill-considered placements of data centers close to homes and schools . The public voice has been ignored throughout the process.

The chair of the board of supervisors owned stock in data center companies. She refused to recuse herself from these votes. The voting process and Virginia regulatory guidelines have been blatantly violated. Two lawsuits by citizens whose homes are ringed by numerous data centers are pending.