Regarding the Dec. 15 Metro article “Pr. William supervisors pass plan for growth”:
Experts found problems related to excessive environmental loss, noise pollution from huge air conditioners, concern for children exposed to this loud hum and the destruction of cemeteries and battlefields. About 100 environmental and historical organizations and our neighboring counties have sent letters asking the county board to reconsider until the necessary studies can be completed. They have been ignored.
The chair of the board of supervisors owned stock in data center companies. She refused to recuse herself from these votes. The voting process and Virginia regulatory guidelines have been blatantly violated. Two lawsuits by citizens whose homes are ringed by numerous data centers are pending.
This entire vote is a travesty of government. This is a total fiasco driven by ego and greed.
Sharon Harvey, Manassas