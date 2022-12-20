The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Congress can fight inflation better than the Fed

December 20, 2022 at 2:36 p.m. EST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell on June 22 at a Senate hearing in Washington. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

The Dec. 16 news article “Fed ends action-packed year with half-point rate hike” suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell plans to continue raising interest rates well into 2023. However, interest rate adjustments by the central bank are blunt instruments that can cause massive and widespread unemployment.

The Black unemployment rate is persistently double the White unemployment rate because of structural racism in the labor market and beyond. Inducing unemployment with rate hikes risks lasting harm, especially for workers of color. Instead, Congress should address inflation with legislation that bolsters supply chains, protects public health and boosts labor supply. The latter includes investments in the care economy such as universal paid family and medical leave and robust funding for child-care and home- and community-based services for older adults and people with disabilities. These investments would reduce costs and increase labor force participation, stabilizing both families and the economy.

Sapna Mehta, Cleveland

The writer is a senior policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy.

