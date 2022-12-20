The Dec. 16 news article “ Fed ends action-packed year with half-point rate hike ” suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell plans to continue raising interest rates well into 2023. However, interest rate adjustments by the central bank are blunt instruments that can cause massive and widespread unemployment.

The Black unemployment rate is persistently double the White unemployment rate because of structural racism in the labor market and beyond. Inducing unemployment with rate hikes risks lasting harm, especially for workers of color. Instead, Congress should address inflation with legislation that bolsters supply chains, protects public health and boosts labor supply. The latter includes investments in the care economy such as universal paid family and medical leave and robust funding for child-care and home- and community-based services for older adults and people with disabilities. These investments would reduce costs and increase labor force participation, stabilizing both families and the economy.