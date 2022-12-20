Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 2016, federal agents seized 573 pounds of illicit fentanyl at California ports of entry. A year later, it was 2,099 pounds. This was a clue to a fundamental shift. Instead of fentanyl being sent by mail from China, as in the past, Mexican drug cartels were beginning to manufacture and traffic the drug overland to the United States. A seven-part Post investigation documented a cascade of government blunders and failure to recognize and fight this scourge. Now the country faces the most lethal drug crisis in its history. The government should act urgently to tighten enforcement, reduce demand and expand access to lifesaving treatment.

Fentanyl is an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, giving users a sense of euphoria but also putting them in mortal peril. Too much in the bloodstream can trigger respiratory failure and ultimately cardiac arrest. Unbeknownst to many people who use other drugs, dealers in the United States are spiking them with cheap and accessible fentanyl. The Post told the agonizing story of five friends in Colorado who died in February after using cocaine they did not know was laced with fentanyl. Last year, drug overdoses in the United States surpassed 107,000, the highest ever. Two-thirds of the deaths involved fentanyl use, which now claims more American lives each year than car crashes, gun violence and suicides — and is the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 49.

Unfortunately, illicit fentanyl powder and pills are compact and easily smuggled. A U.S. commission on the drug crisis estimated this year that only 3 to 5 metric tons of pure fentanyl would meet the entire annual U.S. consumption of illegally supplied opioids. By contrast, 47 metric tons of heroin and 145 metric tons of cocaine were consumed in 2016. Seizure of fentanyl on the southern border has jumped ninefold in the past five years.

The Post series painted a devastating picture of government failures. President Donald Trump’s $11 billion border wall was virtually useless in stopping fentanyl smuggling, and his administration missed the shift from China to Mexico. “There was so much focus on China, they didn’t look at where the ball was,” a former federal prosecutor, Sherri Walker Hobson, told The Post. “They weren’t looking at the cartels in a serious way. It was all about China, China, China.” A 2017 Drug Enforcement Administration document devoted four pages to synthetic opioids but made no mention that Mexican traffickers were producing fentanyl. The agency hemorrhaged staffers and went through five acting administrators, three of them during Mr. Trump’s tenure. Eighteen months ago, former New Jersey attorney general Anne Milgram became the first Senate-confirmed DEA administrator since 2015.

Mexico also blundered. A decade-long counternarcotics alliance with the United States fell apart after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in December 2018 and embarked on a policy he called “hugs, not bullets.” The chill in relations has left DEA agents scrutinizing press releases to see what types of narcotics and precursor chemicals Mexico’s military has seized. The partnership was in trouble even earlier than Mr. López Obrador’s rise. Both countries had pledged to tackle crucial underlying causes — Mexico’s weak justice system and surging U.S. demand for narcotics — and neither did so.

There is no simple or easy solution. Enforcement alone cannot dry up the supply of illicit fentanyl. Traffickers have tactical advantages, such as how little of the drug they need to transport, that allow them to “vastly outpace enforcement efforts,” according to the U.S. commission. Even so, efforts to disrupt the Mexican fentanyl pipeline are part of the needed response. The Post series described new detection technology that, if deployed, could help thwart smuggling in vehicles. Making sure U.S. agencies are fully staffed and avoiding the neglect of recent years would also help. Far more serious counternarcotics enforcement by Mexico is essential. “Hugs” are not working.

Just as important is the demand side, which requires expanding access to treatment and harm reduction to save lives. A National Academies study in 2019 pointed out that three highly effective and approved medications — methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — exist to treat opioid use disorder, or OUD, but they are “not available to most of the people who need them.” The study added, “By alleviating withdrawal symptoms, reducing opioid cravings, or decreasing the response to future drug use, these medications make people with OUD less likely to return to drug use and risk a fatal overdose.”

Use of these medications is increasing, but not enough. In 2019, 87 percent of people who could benefit from one of these medications did not receive such treatment. Hospital emergency rooms should make initiating buprenorphine and referral to outpatient treatment a standard of care in overdoses that are not fatal. The continuing failure to do so should prompt the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to act. The pending Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act would streamline use of buprenorphine; another bill, the Medication Access and Training Expansion Act, would boost training for treatment of OUD. Both deserve approval. The Department of Health and Human Services should accelerate efforts to make treatment with methadone more accessible.

The immense scale of the fentanyl threat requires more innovative solutions, too. One would be wider use of fentanyl test strips. They can warn unsuspecting users of the presence of dangerous fentanyl hiding in another drug.

As The Post’s series demonstrated, the fentanyl crisis exploded while governments slept. Many overdose victims did not know what hit them. The country is facing a perilous public health and law enforcement emergency. It cannot look the other way.

