Holiday season means the waning days of the 117th Congress. And at the end of a tough year, American parents are getting the message from Washington that there’s no room at the inn — or on the legislative wish list — for them. No child-care benefits. No extension of the expanded child tax credit. No paid family leave.

Lawmakers’ one last, incomplete chance to show parents they haven’t been forgotten is to pass the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act — a bill expanding protections for breastfeeding workers — before this Congress ends. Negotiators should make it happen, and then they and their colleagues can use their holiday break to consider how they can do better by American families in 2023.

Certainly, the events of 2022 suggest a raft of potential agenda items.

The impossible burdens created by lawmakers’ shameful indifference to families are clearest in the dual failures to comprehensively address the formula crisis and shore up support for breastfeeding parents. Although there were bright spots in the emergency response to the formula shortage, progress on remaking the highly concentrated industry seems in danger of stalling — or even of going backward.

As my colleague Catherine Rampell wrote last week, lawmakers are about to undermine one of the most promising developments to prevent future formula shortages.

The Food and Drug Administration used its discretionary authority to allow foreign formula companies to sell their products in the United States and established a pathway for them to stay in the market permanently. But temporary tariff suspensions on those imports, approved by Congress, are set to expire at the end of this year — which would make those formulas more expensive, just when consumers have gotten used to buying them.

Allowing the tariff suspensions to lapse would be terribly shortsighted and could hurt not only formula customers but also U.S. workers and dairy farmers. Earlier this year, Kristy Carr, founder of the Australian brand Aussie Bubs, told me she was looking into the long-term possibility of manufacturing formula in the United States. Should the protectionist tariffs come roaring back, those potential job opportunities go away.

If Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), one of the strongest voices throughout this crisis, introduces a comprehensive bill to address domestic supply in the new Congress, parents will see action. But her colleagues will have to demonstrate actual interest in debating it.

The one thing senators could get done for parents and babies now would be to pass the Pump Act by unanimous consent and get it to President Biden’s desk.

During the worst of the formula shortage, careless observers told mothers to “just breastfeed,” as if breastfeeding success is guaranteed or sustainable in a professional and public-policy environment hostile to the practice. The Pump Act could lessen that hostility by giving an estimated 9 million more women of childbearing age the right to time and space to express breastmilk while they’re at work.

While the Affordable Care Act granted the right to pump to many workers, a quirk of the law meant it excluded salaried workers and employees in unique workplaces (such as flight attendants). But the right to time and space to pump is essential for breastfeeding moms, who must cue their bodies to keep producing the milk their babies eat even when they’re away from home.

Deny them that ability, and breastfeeding goes from something families decide to do to a choice that’s subject to employers’ whims. Women who try to keep nursing without an employer’s cooperation risk pain and infection if they go too long without pumping. That’s a bad situation for families, and for anyone who worries that American babies are too reliant on a formula supply chain that has shown itself to be dangerously vulnerable.

As I talked to congressional staffers about the legislation last week, I was struck by their good-faith efforts to tailor the bill to account for some unusual workplaces and occupations. No, pilots shouldn’t be pumping during taxi, takeoff or landing. Yes, it would be tricky to retrofit certain railroad cars to provide non-bathroom spaces for workers to pump. Sure, a small number of critical safety jobs simply don’t allow for workers to step away for extended periods.

But this is where common-sense measures come in, such as narrowly tailored exemptions to rules; temporary work reassignments for breastfeeding employees; and the use of new technologies such as wearable breast pumps and mobile pumping pods.

So come on, Congress — let’s get the Pump Act passed, not just for American families but for yourselves. What a gift it would be to close out 2022 with proof that in Washington, it’s still possible to get things done.

