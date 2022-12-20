Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like his boss, White House chief of staff Ron Klain has had his doubters. But as President Biden receives credit for a successful two years, it would be churlish not to also credit the man who has had a hand in practically every significant policy and strategic decision made by the administration.

Aides tell me that Klain’s grasp of policy minutiae is evident. Indeed, it’s rare for Klain to come across an issue that he hasn’t faced in a similar legislative battle at an earlier point in his long career.

"He makes everyone feel like he’s deeply in the weeds on the things you were working on,” says Jen Psaki, who served as Biden’s first White House press secretary. That gives Klain something rare in Washington: perspective informed by detailed policy knowledge.

Former White House counsel Dana Remus tells me, "What [Klain] does internally is to keep everyone focused on the policy priorities and work priorities.” Yes, things go wrong. But as Remus explains: “His eyes are wide open. He understands we’re all human.” Mistakes happen “particularly where people are working around the clock.” The emphasis is on addressing mistakes and fixing them quickly.

Klain is the first to recognize that there will never be a situation in which everyone thinks the administration is doing the right thing. Listen to progressives, and they’ll say Klain has been too quick to accommodate moderates; listen to moderates, and they’ll insist he indulged progressives’ ambitions too long.

Nevertheless, he has managed to shepherd major victories through Congress. Consider the Inflation Reduction Act, which was salvaged from the failed Build Back Better package. Its passage reflected immense patience on the part of Klain, who indicated for months that the bill’s negotiators would get to some sort of deal.

Certainly, the negotiations weren’t perfect. They blew up in a dramatic fashion in December 2021, when the White House accused Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) of reneging on an agreed-upon framework. Psaki concedes this was a “mistake,” since airing out the negotiations “made the process the story.”

Still, they were able to reach a deal by summer. Brian Deese, head of the National Economic Council, credits Klain’s “ability to recognize it’s important to manage the hour-by-hour, and also the longer-term strategy, and longer-term arc.”

Aides emphasize that Biden and Klain deeply believe in the ability to get things done, even in partisan times. That has prompted complaints from the base that Biden has been naive or too “nice” in working with Republicans, though defenders would say it simply reflects Biden and Klain’s faith in compromise.

This might be harder to maintain in the coming years. Biden shifted to a tougher tone in the run-up to the elections, though Jen O’Malley Dillon, Klain’s deputy, says Biden’s criticism of the “ultra-MAGA” element in the GOP was always about a “segment” of the GOP. Biden still intends to push for bipartisan deals, but given the nature of the coming GOP majority, the White House is prepared for a different tone.

Klain also helped implement the effort to fix the White House’s relationship with the media. When Biden came into office, he sought to take the venom out of the press room and regain the White House’s reputation for conveying truthful information. Klain helped carry that out: He understood when the administration needed to give the media “something” to meet the news appetite and when it simply had to say it had nothing to share.

It’s also notable that leaks have become a rarity in the administration, in part because Klain helped created a culture of “collegiality, respect and [staff] having a voice,” as O’Malley Dillon puts it. That’s essential in a town rife with “process” stories. Instead of getting caught up in the cacophony of inside-baseball reporting, the White House has been able to focus on why the president ran, the people he promised to deliver for and the mission of the team.

In talking with White House aides, I get the sense that they view Klain as being “in the foxhole” with them to repair the damage done in the Trump administration. Indeed, aides even on background don’t offer up criticism.

In fact, no Cabinet official left during the first two years. Relatively few staff members did, either. “People don’t want to leave,” Remus says. She joined the Biden campaign when pregnant but was compelled to depart the administration for family reasons. “I was sad to leave this team,” she says.

Of course, there have been plenty of bumps in the first two years. Current and former advisers concede that they are “disappointed” not to have made more progress on guns and voting rights. And certainly it’s fair to say that the White House did not immediately comprehend the extent of inflation (though neither did the Federal Reserve or most independent economists). Still, aides say what has been critical was the ability to respond to the new economic reality and pivot to deficit-containing costs for average families.

They also vigorously defend the administration’s ethics reforms, pointing to Hatch Act training as well as new rules for communication to avoid politicizing the Justice Department. They argue that Klain’s emphasis on voluntary compliance and devotion to restoration of norms — rather than legislation — is the only way to restore respect for the rules.

The two-year mark in an administration is a natural point for White House staffers to leave jobs that infamously demand long hours. Klain has kept up a furious pace, staying longer than many first-on-the-job chiefs of staff. One source tells me that while Biden and staff have urged Klain to stay on, he has yet to make a decision on his own tenure. Klain declined to be interviewed for this piece.

Whenever he does depart, he’s unlikely to add to the torrent of D.C. “process” stories that cause staff to roll their eyes. Knowing Klain, they expect he will let the administration’s results speak for themselves.

