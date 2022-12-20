Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many Republicans are seeking to oust Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee chair after the party’s poor performance in this year’s midterm elections. This is silly. McDaniel is not the reason for the GOP’s hardships. The real reason comes down to two words: Donald Trump. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It is true that the GOP has consistently lost elections during McDaniel’s tenure. The GOP lost the House in 2018 and the presidency and the Senate in 2020. And yes, it flopped against one of the most unpopular presidents in history this year.

It might make sense to drop McDaniel if the RNC had run the party’s election efforts. But it doesn’t — and hasn’t for many decades.

Individual candidates and PACs run by the leaders of the House and Senate finance the lion’s share of campaign spending. The two primary Senate Republican super PACs, for example, spent a combined $530 million in the midterms on top of the hundreds of millions spent by its candidates. House Republicans also spent more than half a billion dollars above their candidates’ expenditures.

Advertisement

The RNC, by contrast, raised only about $325 million for the cycle, including money to assist GOP candidates for governor and other offices. And that money rarely went to direct voter contact. The RNC’s main role in modern elections is to help build databases that candidates can use and help state parties with their ground games and get out the vote activities. These projects are important, but they do not determine whether individual candidates win except in rare cases.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow

Nor does the party chair determine what issues a party runs on or act as the party’s main spokesperson. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) issued his chamber’s own agenda, the Commitment to America, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) offered no agenda at all. The former president’s endorsements and rallies also helped define the Republican brand for the midterms. McDaniel was not a player in any of these determinations, nor was she ever expected to be.

The modern party chair is not the equivalent to a company’s chief executive. At best, she is the managing partner — the person who is in charge of making sure the back office runs efficiently, not whether it succeeds. It’s misleading, then, to blame her for the party’s election defeats when she does not pick the candidates, define the party’s image or run its campaigns.

Advertisement

By essentially all accounts, the person who did perform the CEO role was Trump. Thus, the battle for the hapless RNC chair’s job is a proxy battle over his continued influence within the party.

Viewed through that lens, it’s no coincidence that McDaniel’s two declared foes, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and California RNC member Harmeet Dhillon, are well-known Trump acolytes. Victory by either would keep the RNC firmly in Trumpist hands. That would forestall any effort to de-Trumpify the national party before 2024.

Their elevation to RNC chair would also matter in the one arena where the committee does have decisive influence: preparation for the 2024 nomination season. The RNC sets the rules that govern the awarding and allocation of delegates as well as the preliminary rules that govern the party’s convention itself. It also influences matters such as the staging of the Republican primary debates and the order in which states will vote to select their delegates. The chair will heavily influence these decisions, each of which could tip the scales in — or against — Trump’s favor.

Advertisement

This power, not McDaniel’s purported losing streak, could be the real motivation behind her challengers. She has pledged the party will remain neutral between contenders, as party organizations traditionally do. Her firmly Trump-aligned challengers would presumably say the same thing, but a chair can do many things behind the scenes to favor one candidate in a nomination fight. The brouhaha over Hillary Clinton’s campaign and its alleged capture of the DNC before her nomination in the 2016 battle against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) demonstrates this clearly.

The identity of the next RNC chair will not determine whether Republicans win the next election. It could, however, influence whether Trump continues to exert an outsize influence over party affairs. That could make all the difference in the world.

GiftOutline Gift Article