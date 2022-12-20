Regarding the Dec. 15 front-page article, “Slavery-enriched family eyes a uranium fortune,” that was short on facts and long on speculation regarding uranium in Virginia.
The reward of making a few rich is not worth the risk to our environment. About 85 percent of the radioactivity is retained in the tailings piles and ponds, which pose threats for hundreds of thousands of years or forever, whichever comes first.
For the safety of our citizens, the moratorium must be kept in place.
In 1979, I owned the most radioactive farm in northern Virginia, according to aerial scintillometer exploration. After visiting mines and mills in Colorado and Utah, and further research, we declined to lease our farm as we could not conscientiously participate in the above risks for our downstream and downwind neighbors.
Bill Speiden, Somerset, Va.
The writer is a dairy farmer on the Rapidan River.