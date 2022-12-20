Any mining enterprise has its risks and rewards. In 1982, the Virginia Legislature passed a moratorium on mining and milling uranium in Virginia. The industry has been a disaster in many sites in the arid and sparsely populated West and Southwest, with radioactively contaminated water, air and land and high cancer rates. Billions in taxpayer money have been spent on cleaning up Superfund sites, which are then monitored in perpetuity. With more than 40 inches of rain, hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes in Virginia, you have a disaster ready to happen at our doorstep. The National Academy of Sciences’ study concluded “steep hurdles” must be solved before uranium can be mined and milled safely in Virginia’s climate.