The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Uranium mining is too risky for Virginia

December 20, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. EST
Land near Chatham, Va., the site of a proposed uranium mining operation. (Ryan Stone for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 15 front-page article, “Slavery-enriched family eyes a uranium fortune,” that was short on facts and long on speculation regarding uranium in Virginia.

Any mining enterprise has its risks and rewards. In 1982, the Virginia Legislature passed a moratorium on mining and milling uranium in Virginia. The industry has been a disaster in many sites in the arid and sparsely populated West and Southwest, with radioactively contaminated water, air and land and high cancer rates. Billions in taxpayer money have been spent on cleaning up Superfund sites, which are then monitored in perpetuity. With more than 40 inches of rain, hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes in Virginia, you have a disaster ready to happen at our doorstep. The National Academy of Sciences’ study concluded “steep hurdles” must be solved before uranium can be mined and milled safely in Virginia’s climate.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The reward of making a few rich is not worth the risk to our environment. About 85 percent of the radioactivity is retained in the tailings piles and ponds, which pose threats for hundreds of thousands of years or forever, whichever comes first.

For the safety of our citizens, the moratorium must be kept in place.

In 1979, I owned the most radioactive farm in northern Virginia, according to aerial scintillometer exploration. After visiting mines and mills in Colorado and Utah, and further research, we declined to lease our farm as we could not conscientiously participate in the above risks for our downstream and downwind neighbors.

Bill Speiden, Somerset, Va.

The writer is a dairy farmer on the Rapidan River.

Loading...