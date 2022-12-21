Running for president nearly 35 years ago, George H.W. Bush expressed the wish for a “kinder, gentler nation” — a seemingly quaint and forgotten sentiment with respect to some policies proposed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). The Dec. 17 Metro article “ Special election, abortion collide ” reported that, in addition to proposing the allocation of $50,000 toward establishing an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Mr. Youngkin “reintroduced a previously defeated proposal to prohibit state Medicaid from covering abortions in cases of ‘incapacitating’ physical or mental fetal deformities, including cases in which the baby would be born without parts of the brain and skull.”

It is heartbreaking to consider a prospective mother anticipating the birth of a child having to learn the news of any kind of deformity, particularly the aforementioned. Assuming her child survives, she will face burdens — emotional, social and financial — far greater than most of us could ever imagine. Some of these prospective mothers could have low or very low income, assuming they can retain their employment after the arrival of a child who will need significant medical and custodial care. It is for these prospective mothers that Mr. Youngkin proposes to eliminate state Medicaid assistance for an abortion, potentially forcing them to bear children for whom they believe they are incapable of caring. Is this really what Virginians sought in November 2021?