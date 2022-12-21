Opinion The best Ann Telnaes cartoons of 2022

By
Editorial cartoonist
Updated December 21, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. EST|Published December 21, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST

Editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes drew her takes on all of 2022′s biggest stories. Here are her favorites.

Jan. 4: The insurrectionists’ roll call

Read the full annotated version

Jan. 30: America’s dysfunction

March 2: Watching the State of the Union

March 14: Justice Thomas’s conflict of interest

April 25: Freedom from religion at the 50-yard line

May 24: Thoughts and prayers, again

June 23: No separation of Christianity and state for this court

June 27: Search and body seizure

Sept. 16: Republican abortion boomerang

Sept. 19: Recipe for the next attack on our democracy

Sept. 29: Putin isn’t winning hearts and minds

Oct. 4: The inspiring women of Iran

Oct. 31: The chief twit tweets out misinformation

Nov. 23: Common-sense thoughts and prayers

See more editorial cartoons

Explore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann Telnaes and her best cartoons of 2021 | See her cartoon essays: The insurrectionists’ roll call | Why are Americans acting like this? | All the Republican rats

Explore the latest cartoons from Michael de Adder and his best cartoons of 2021

See more editorial cartoons from guest and staff cartoonists | 2021 in editorial cartoons | Opinions visual stories and essays

Follow @PostOpinions on Instagram

Loading...
Loading...