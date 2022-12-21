The Dec. 17 front-page article “ The Russians retreated. Their explosives did not. ,” vividly portrayed the horror of individuals who are forced to live in proximity to unexploded ordnance, including antipersonnel land mines. The vast majority of those who are killed or injured by these and similar devices, often years after they are deployed, are innocent civilians.

The article did not mention another type of device known as cluster munitions, which are also banned under international law and have also been deployed in the war in Ukraine. There, cluster munitions have been used mainly by the Russian army but also reportedly by Ukraine on several occasions. It is incomprehensible that the United States, which, along with Russia and Ukraine, remains in the minority of nations that have not yet joined the international treaty banning cluster munitions and is considering a request by Ukraine to supply its army with such weapons.