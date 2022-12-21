Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While the House Jan. 6 select committee’s report provides a road map for potential federal charges against former president Donald Trump, perhaps more immediately important is how it will inform prosecutors investigating him in Georgia. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It is quite likely the district attorney overseeing that case, Fani Willis, will file her case against Trump much sooner than federal prosecutors. And the committee’s findings make a compelling case for indictment under Georgia law.

Consider the facts set forth in the committee’s executive summary:

Trump was repeatedly informed that his claims of fraud in Georgia were thoroughly investigated and debunked. At one point, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger offered to send Trump a link to the state’s audit. “I don’t care about a link. I don’t need it,” Trump told him. He might as well have said, “the facts be damned.”

The committee also reiterated facts about Trump’s call with Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, in which Trump pressured the election official to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state’s results. Trump “asserted conspiracy theories about the election that Department of Justice officials had already debunked. Trump also made a thinly veiled threat to Raffensperger and his attorney about his failure to respond to Trump’s demands.”

Despite the absence of evidence of fraud and warnings that claims of fraud were endangering election officials, Trump and his sidekick Rudy Giuliani vilified Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in meetings with state legislators and during public rallies. Trump’s depraved conduct set the election workers up for death threats and harassment.

The committee reports that on Dec. 28, 2020, then-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark “worked with a Department employee named Kenneth Klukowski — a political appointee who had earlier worked with [Trump lawyer] John Eastman — to produce a draft letter from the Justice Department to the State legislature of Georgia.” The letter falsely stated the administration had uncovered “significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia.” That was a lie, as former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue confirmed in an email. And both Clark and Trump knew it.

Clark’s letter, the committee explains, also “recommended that Georgia’s State legislature should call a special session to evaluate potential election fraud.” Referencing the fake electors Trump had organized, the letter abjectly misrepresented that “there were currently two competing slates of legitimate Presidential electors in Georgia.” Clark kept up his demands to send the letters “despite being told that the Department of Justice investigations had found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election outcome in Georgia or any other States.”

The committee determined that the letter, which White House Counsel Pat Cipollone described as “a murder-suicide pact,” intended to “help persuade a State legislature to change its certified slate of Electoral College electors based on false allegations of fraud, so Vice President Pence could unilaterally and unlawfully decide to count a different slate on January 6th.” Trump offered Clark the job of acting attorney general precisely so he would send the letter, which then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen refused to do.

How do those facts fit with possible charges against Trump under Georgia law? Quite well.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

There are four likely pathways to prosecute Trump in Georgia, as laid out in a meticulous Brookings Institution report: interference with primaries and elections; intentional interference with performance of election duties; solicitation to commit election fraud; and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Advertisement

On the first potential charge, Trump could be indicted under a Georgia provision that prohibits willfully tampering with “any electors list, voter’s certificate, numbered list of voters, ballot box, voting machine, direct recording electronic (DRE) equipment, electronic ballot marker, or tabulating machine.”

As the Brookings analysis explains: “Trump clearly solicited Raffensperger to either ‘find’ additional Trump votes or to discard Biden votes on the pretext that they were ‘fake.’ … For Raffensperger to engage in this conduct, he would unquestionably have had to alter actual voter data to ‘find’ more Trump votes — whether by tampering with lists of voters, voting machines, ballot records, DRE equipment, tabulating machines, or voter/ballot data uploaded to the secretary of state’s website from tabulating machines and DRE equipment.”

These same set of facts would support charging Trump with solicitation to commit election fraud and interference with an official’s duties. Trump plainly leaned on Raffensperger and election official Frances Watson to come up with the “right answer.” In fact, not only did Trump speak to her, but former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows traveled to Georgia to confront Watson in person. One need not succeed in forcing officials to violate their duties; here, Trump repeatedly took actions attempting to reach that result.

Advertisement

Finally, the evidence appears to fit the requirements of the Georgia statute concerning conspiracy to commit election fraud. There was clearly an agreement among Trump, Meadows, Clark, Giuliani, Eastman and perhaps others to try to change the vote in Georgia (and elsewhere). Trump didn’t want to hear about the facts; he wanted just enough votes to win. And Trump took numerous steps to carry out that fraud.

Of course, the Jan. 6 report is not the only source of evidence that could inform possible indictments in Georgia. Willis has put before the grand jury witnesses who did not appear before the committee, including Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Meadows and a spate of phony electors.

In other words, Willis might have even more evidence with which to bring indictments. With that additional legal muscle, Willis could well be on her way to an indictment of Trump in early 2023.

GiftOutline Gift Article