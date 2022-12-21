Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conservatives are right to be upset over the omnibus spending package released Tuesday morning. They should back it regardless. The package falls short of ideal in both substance and process. It expands domestic spending well beyond what it should, especially given the dramatic spending hikes Democrats pushed through in the past two years. The bill is also being foisted upon members at the last minute, once again preventing them from adequately scrutinizing a gargantuan legislative package. A functioning Congress would not routinely pass the world’s most important budgeting bill like a thief in the night.

But politics is always about the possible, and that’s where conservative opposition to the package falls short. The question isn’t whether this bill measures up; it is about whether there is a preferable alternative. The answer, sadly, is that there are no better ways forward.

Because Democrats will continue to control the Senate, they have effective veto power on any spending packages they don’t find palatable regardless of who controls the House. In other words, it is unlikely Republicans would get anything better even if they waited to take control of the House.

The idea that Congress should just fund programs at their current levels — or pass a continuing resolution, in Congress-speak — is also not an acceptable option. The United States must increase its defense spending quickly to meet the threat posed by China. The omnibus, as odious as it is in many respects, will do that, hiking defense spending by about 10 percent. A continuing resolution, by contrast, would delay rearmament. That would be an intolerable outcome in a world where our allies are dramatically increasing their spending and China threatens our Pacific defense posture.

The notion that Republicans should threaten to shut down the government until they get their way also fails to pass muster. Voters do not like government shutdowns, and they usually blame the party that is willing to risk one when they occur. Americans, rather sensibly, prefer compromise to dysfunction. And Republicans, who just muffed a historic chance to win control of both congressional chambers, should not fumble away their future on futile gestures.

Those election failures are ultimately why Republicans can’t push their vision over the finish line. Voters have had many chances in the past six years to back the conservative vision of a larger military, smaller domestic government and lower taxes. They have consistently said no, even when they are deeply unhappy over the nation’s direction, as they are now. That’s not to say they wouldn’t endorse it in the future, especially if the GOP jettisons the political anchor named Donald Trump that keeps weighing it down. But they haven’t yet, and in a democracy, the people rule, not ideological activists.

Conservatives will need to use their control of the House to pass a budget that is both popular and encapsulates their essential vision. Such a budget should aim to rein in spending in areas that are not of direct benefit to middle- and working-class voters, increase military spending, and avoid cutting entitlements that ordinary voters rely on. It should also break a conservative taboo and raise revenue from the nation’s wealthiest households by eliminating or curtailing the many tax breaks they don’t need. That type of prudent yet conservative approach would still not pass a Democratic-controlled Senate, but it would show swing voters that Republican values are aligned with theirs.

Such a plan is for tomorrow, however. Today, conservatives need to decide what to do with the plan that’s in front of them. Holding their noses and voting yes is the only sensible option.

